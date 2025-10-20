Apple's Stock Price Reaches New All-Time High
Apple's stock price reached a new all-time high today, with shares in the company trading for as much as $263.47 on the intraday market, according to Yahoo Finance.
The company's previous intraday high was $260.10, set on December 26, 2024.
Keep in mind that Apple's stock price has split five times since the company went public, including on a 4-for-1 basis in 2020 most recently.
The new record comes after some Wall Street analysts and reports said there has been strong demand for Apple's new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, although the iPhone Air is reportedly less of a hit overall, despite a hot start in China.
Apple achieved the record high despite continuing to lag behind companies like OpenAI and Google in the generative artificial intelligence space. Over the weekend, it was reported that some of Apple's software engineers have "concerns" about how well the more personalized version of Siri works on an internal iOS 26.4 beta for the iPhone.
Apple's next quarterly earnings report will be released on October 30.
