iPhone 17 Lineup Sales Outperforming Last Year's Models

by

The iPhone 17 lineup outsold the iPhone 16 models by 14% during the first 10 days of availability in the United States and China, according to new sell-through data from Counterpoint Research.

iPhone 17 Pro and Air Feature
Counterpoint said the figures represent the earliest measurable signal of demand for the new generation in Apple's two most commercially important markets. The firm said the overall uplift is being led by stronger upgrades to the standard ‌iPhone 17‌, particularly in China, and by higher uptake of the iPhone 17 Pro Max among U.S. carrier customers on enhanced subsidy plans.

In China, Counterpoint said sell-through of the $799 base ‌iPhone 17‌ nearly doubled compared to the ‌iPhone 16‌ during the equivalent initial window. The firm attributed the shift to a changes-for-price ratio that has remained favorable year-on-year. Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in Counterpoint's report that the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ is "very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money." He cited a new chip, improved display, increased base storage, and an upgraded front camera at an unchanged list price as key factors. Counterpoint said discounts and coupons layered on top of that positioning have amplified conversion in retail and operator channels.

In the United States, Counterpoint Research said sales of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are ramping up faster than the equivalent ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, with the big three carriers increasing maximum subsidies by roughly $100. Senior Analyst Maurice Klaehne said carriers are using richer headline subsidies to lock in higher lifetime value under 24- to 36-month financing. Counterpoint said this is driving a mix shift toward the top end of the lineup and reinforcing Apple's premium-tier retention in the subsidized segment of the market.

The iPhone Air is apparently performing slightly ahead of last year's ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus on a comparable calendar basis. China's operator approval process delayed local availability until October 17. Senior Analyst Ivan Lam said that while the China launch is a milestone for eSIM adoption, the short pre-order window and the price-to-spec gap relative to the base ‌iPhone 17‌ will likely limit near-term volume, characterizing early demand as "niche."

Counterpoint said momentum for the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ in China and for the Pro Max in the U.S. continued into early October beyond the 10-day measurement window, providing the first structured indication that the ‌iPhone 17‌ cycle is tracking ahead of the ‌iPhone 16‌ cycle at launch in Apple's two most important iPhone markets.

ghostface147
ghostface147
18 minutes ago at 06:12 am
But it's ugly, boring design, just a slight spec bump…..yet some models are sold out.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple-achian
Apple-achian
22 minutes ago at 06:09 am
Apple should increase prices a bit more to match demand. To make sure tariffs don't cut into their R&D budget.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slo Pesci
Slo Pesci
1 minute ago at 06:29 am

I still can't find an iPhone 17 Pro Max orange unlocked. It's been dayssss. Sold out everywhere.
I'm curious though, how many people actually like the Orange colour Vs how many just want people to notice they have the new iPhone?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship
Love-hate ? relationship
30 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Im most curious about the colors sales . Especially with the pros
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tony_YYZ
Tony_YYZ
23 minutes ago at 06:07 am
Anecdotally speaking, the 16/Pro was not an appealing device to me at all. I was waiting for a bigger generational leap to move on from my 13 Pro and the 17 Pro did that for me. My 13 Pro is still a very solid device and I definitely could have continued using it but I'm cycling it to a family member and that nudged me to upgrade.

The spec bump plus Cosmic Orange are what really sold me this year. That combined with Airpods Pro 3 were what I was waiting for. It's also nice to finally have USB-C across all my devices now with my phone and APP's being the last holdouts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SVTmaniac
SVTmaniac
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
The only reason I got a 16 pro max was my 14 pro max took a quick swim in a lake and apparently wasn't water resistant ? otherwise I'd still have it and be waiting for a phone that actually feels like an upgrade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
