iPhone 17 Lineup Sales Outperforming Last Year's Models

The iPhone 17 lineup outsold the iPhone 16 models by 14% during the first 10 days of availability in the United States and China, according to new sell-through data from Counterpoint Research.



Counterpoint said the figures represent the earliest measurable signal of demand for the new generation in Apple's two most commercially important markets. The firm said the overall uplift is being led by stronger upgrades to the standard ‌iPhone 17‌, particularly in China, and by higher uptake of the iPhone 17 Pro Max among U.S. carrier customers on enhanced subsidy plans.

In China, Counterpoint said sell-through of the $799 base ‌iPhone 17‌ nearly doubled compared to the ‌iPhone 16‌ during the equivalent initial window. The firm attributed the shift to a changes-for-price ratio that has remained favorable year-on-year. Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in Counterpoint's report that the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ is "very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money." He cited a new chip, improved display, increased base storage, and an upgraded front camera at an unchanged list price as key factors. Counterpoint said discounts and coupons layered on top of that positioning have amplified conversion in retail and operator channels.

In the United States, Counterpoint Research said sales of the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are ramping up faster than the equivalent ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, with the big three carriers increasing maximum subsidies by roughly $100. Senior Analyst Maurice Klaehne said carriers are using richer headline subsidies to lock in higher lifetime value under 24- to 36-month financing. Counterpoint said this is driving a mix shift toward the top end of the lineup and reinforcing Apple's premium-tier retention in the subsidized segment of the market.

The iPhone Air is apparently performing slightly ahead of last year's ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus on a comparable calendar basis. China's operator approval process delayed local availability until October 17. Senior Analyst Ivan Lam said that while the China launch is a milestone for eSIM adoption, the short pre-order window and the price-to-spec gap relative to the base ‌iPhone 17‌ will likely limit near-term volume, characterizing early demand as "niche."

Counterpoint said momentum for the standard ‌iPhone 17‌ in China and for the Pro Max in the U.S. continued into early October beyond the 10-day measurement window, providing the first structured indication that the ‌iPhone 17‌ cycle is tracking ahead of the ‌iPhone 16‌ cycle at launch in Apple's two most important iPhone markets.