Vision Pro With M5 Chip Still Has 16GB of RAM, Ships With New Charger

Apple's website does not currently list the amount of unified memory included in the Vision Pro with the M5 chip, but MacRumors has confirmed that the latest version of the headset is equipped with the same 16GB of RAM as the previous model.



The M5 chip supports up to 32GB of unified memory in the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, but Apple has opted to keep the new Vision Pro at 16GB of RAM.

We also wanted to highlight that the Vision Pro now ships with Apple's newer 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max in the U.S., Canada, and select other countries. The previous model shipped with Apple's 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which was discontinued in countries where the 40W-to-60W charger was released.

However, the new Vision Pro still ships with Apple's international 30W USB-C Power Adapter variants in some countries, such as the U.K. and Australia.

As we previously reported, other key Vision Pro changes beyond the M5 chip include a more comfortable Dual Knit Band in the box, along with 120Hz support for reduced motion blur and a smoother experience while using the Mac Virtual Display feature.

The updated Vision Pro can be pre-ordered now, and it launches on Wednesday, October 22.