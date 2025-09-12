Apple No Longer Sells 30W Charger Still Included With Two Devices

by

Apple this week stopped selling its 30W USB-C Power Adapter, despite its online store indicating that the charger is still included with the base 13-inch MacBook Air and the Apple Vision Pro. It is unclear why the adapter is no longer sold separately — strange!

30W USB C Power Adapter
Apple released the 30W USB-C Power Adapter in 2018. It was priced at $39 in the U.S., before being removed from Apple's online store.

In related news, Apple released a 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max this week, in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The new charger can dynamically deliver up to 60W of power, despite having a smaller form factor. However, due to the thermal limitations that come with this compact design, the charger can only reach that 60W peak in shorter bursts.

Apple also sells a variety of other USB-C power adapters, including 20W, dual-port 35W (in two sizes), 70W, 96W, and 140W options.

