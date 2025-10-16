Face ID for Mac Remains Distant Despite Years of Rumors

Despite years of rumors suggesting Apple is working on Macs with Face ID instead of Touch ID, the technology isn't coming any time soon, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Gurman claims that Apple is aiming to shift from ‌Touch ID‌ to ‌Face ID‌ in the Mac line, but the change "remains years away."

Gurman and others have incorrectly predicted ‌Face ID‌ for Macs several times over the past five years. In 2021, Gurman said he'd bet Face ID would come to the Mac "within a couple of years." In the same year, he said Apple planned to add ‌Face ID‌ to the M1 iMac, but did not end up doing so. In 2022, he said Apple had "definitely" been working on Face ID for Macs, but "time will tell if they launch it."

Gurman did not provide any new information about ‌Face ID‌ for the Mac today than he did in 2021 when he first mentioned it, so the feature may remain "years away" for the next decade.

In 2021, Apple marketing VP Tom Boger said that there's no Face ID on the Mac because ‌Touch ID‌ is more convenient. Users' hands are already on the keyboard, so Apple feels that ‌Touch ID‌ makes more sense. It's possible Apple's thinking on the matter will shift when touch screen Macs come out in late 2026 or 2027.