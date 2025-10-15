Eddy Cue Explains Why Apple TV+ is Now Apple TV

by

On the latest episode of The Town podcast, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue explained why the company decided to rename Apple TV+ to Apple TV.

Apple TV Color
According to Cue, many people already referred to Apple TV+ as Apple TV, so the company finally decided to embrace the simpler name.

"We just decided," he told host Matthew Belloni.

"We all called it Apple TV and we said, given where we are today, it's a great time to do it," added Cue. Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple's streaming service is now well established, and it offers a growing library of award-winning series.

Nonetheless, the new name may cause confusion, as there is now an Apple TV streaming service, an Apple TV app, and Apple TV hardware.

Cue argued that the Apple TV box is actually named the Apple TV 4K nowadays.

"Our hardware is called Apple TV 4K for your TV," he said. "I think that's fine, and the app is called Apple TV. It's been called Apple TV on our third-party products as well, so I don't think that'll be a problem at all."

The new name has yet to appear in most places, but the changeover should happen soon.

Cue's comments were first reported by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall.

Tags: Apple TV Plus Guide, Eddy Cue

Top Rated Comments

Rayansb Avatar
Rayansb
13 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
It's a big confusing mess.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dlondon Avatar
dlondon
8 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
I don't think anyone ever calls the hardware 'Apple TV 4K' unless you work in an Apple Store or write tech reviews.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tyranne201 Avatar
tyranne201
14 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
[HEADING=2]Eddy Cue Explains Why Apple TV+ is Now Apple TV[/HEADING]

"We just decided,"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
upthetoffees Avatar
upthetoffees
11 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Well that cleared things up, thanks Ed ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Exponent Avatar
Exponent
3 minutes ago at 02:42 pm

Nonetheless, the new name may cause confusion, as there is now an Apple TV streaming service, an Apple TV app, and Apple TV hardware.
This is exactly analogous of the situation at Apple when Steve Jobs came back in at the end of 1996. They had a very confusion slate of products, poorly differentiated, poorly marketed.

Jobs wiped out the existing lineup, and introduced the "Four Quadrants" strategy that helped right the ship. Mac had 4 products: consumer portable (iBook), professional portable (PowerBook / MacBook), consumer desktop (iMac), professional desktop (PowerMac).

They need someone with clarity again at the top of the org. Tim Cook and Eddie Cue aren't such people.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
10 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
The truth is, removing the + saves them a lot of ink when printing it on packaging.

Its the same reason they removed the iPad Pro engraving and the charger from the Macbook Pro's which still use the same packaging print for three generations.

Not to mention removing pixels that conserve battery life when the app shows on their devices.

Just to save cost.

Ive said it a lot of times, its just a matter of time they sell you Apple products, but without the actual product, due to "environmental reasons". The removal of a Macbook charger just supercharged that step towards carbon neutral.

And as a shareholder im all in!

Shipping flat boxes. saves so much CO2. No production cost of devices, no e-waste and warranty issues. We could bring back packaging production to US and close lot of factories in China and not to have to comply with local laws.

We could downsize departments within Apple and use AI to generate artwork for packaging.

4 trillion dollar company by 2026? Make that 8 gazillion!

It will be the ultimate money making move since the iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments