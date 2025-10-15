Eddy Cue Explains Why Apple TV+ is Now Apple TV
On the latest episode of The Town podcast, Apple's services chief Eddy Cue explained why the company decided to rename Apple TV+ to Apple TV.
According to Cue, many people already referred to Apple TV+ as Apple TV, so the company finally decided to embrace the simpler name.
"We just decided," he told host Matthew Belloni.
"We all called it Apple TV and we said, given where we are today, it's a great time to do it," added Cue. Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple's streaming service is now well established, and it offers a growing library of award-winning series.
Nonetheless, the new name may cause confusion, as there is now an Apple TV streaming service, an Apple TV app, and Apple TV hardware.
Cue argued that the Apple TV box is actually named the Apple TV 4K nowadays.
"Our hardware is called Apple TV 4K for your TV," he said. "I think that's fine, and the app is called Apple TV. It's been called Apple TV on our third-party products as well, so I don't think that'll be a problem at all."
The new name has yet to appear in most places, but the changeover should happen soon.
Cue's comments were first reported by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall.
