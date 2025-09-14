Apple TV+ Shows 'Severance' and 'The Studio' Win Big at 77th Emmys

Apple TV+ is having a big night at the 77th Emmy Awards, with drama series Severance and comedy series The Studio picking up multiple wins.



Severance revolves around the mysterious company Lumon Industries. The company's employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work, and they cannot remember anything about the workplace when they leave the office. The series has an ensemble cast that has included Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and others.

The Studio is a satirical series about Hollywood's film industry. Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly-appointed head of the embattled Continental Studios, with other cast members including Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Guest stars include Bryan Cranston, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard, Olivia Wilde, Dave Franco, Martin Scorsese, Anthony Mackie, Steve Buscemi, and many others.

Here are some of the key awards that Apple TV+ shows and their cast members have won, with the ceremony still underway at the time of writing:

Tramell Tillman (as Seth Milchick) — Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Severance)

Britt Lower (as Helly Riggs) — Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Severance)

Merritt Wever (as Gretchen George) — Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Severance)

Seth Rogen (as Matt Remick) — Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series (The Studio)

Seth Rogen and Ryan Goldberg — Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series (The Studio episode "The Oner")

Seth Rogen, Ryan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez — Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series (The Studio episode "The Promotion")

Bryan Cranston (as Griffin Mill) — Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (The Studio)

Adam Randall — Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series (Slow Horses episode "Hello Goodbye")

This list will be updated if Apple TV+ shows and cast members win additional awards.