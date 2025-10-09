iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Copied by Android Smartphone Maker

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has taken some inspiration from Apple's Liquid Glass design language for its latest operating system update, OriginOS 6. Unveiled this week, OriginOS 6 has the same rounded buttons and translucent glass look as iOS 26.

In a demo video, a Vivo smartphone features an interface that could be easily mistaken for ‌iOS 26‌. There's a Liquid Glass clock, Control Center, squircle icons, glass-like rounded buttons, translucent app folders and dock, translucent notifications, and even wallpapers that shift with a 2D to 3D effect like Apple's Spatial Scenes.

There is no mistaking the Liquid Glass design influence even though Vivo references water when describing the operating system. "With OriginOS 6, every swipe, scroll, and tap flows like never before. No lags. No stutters. Just effortless motion built for the way you move," reads some of the marketing material for the update.



Vivo is a Chinese smartphone maker that sells its devices in China, India, and other countries. Most Vivo smartphones are not available for purchase in the United States, but Vivo recently received certification for the Vivo X300 FE, which it will sell in the U.S.