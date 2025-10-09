Apple TV+ Teases Mysterious New Show From 'Breaking Bad' Creator

Apple today shared a short teaser video for Pluribus, an upcoming sci-fi drama series hailing from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.



Pluribus stars Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn, who also starred in the Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul. In the "genre-bending" series, Apple says "the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

In the teaser video, which is shrouded in mystery, Seehorn plays a woman named Carol. A fictional U.S. government official appears on her TV screen, promising to "figure out" what makes her "different" from the others, so that she can "join" them.

"Join us, Carol," reads the description for the YouTube video.

The first two episodes of the nine-episode first season will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 7, and a new episode will follow every Friday through December 26. Apple has already picked up the series for a second season, too.

Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television, and Gilligan serves as one of the executive producers and as a writer for some episodes.

Over the past few months, Apple has shared several mysterious clips from the show.

P.S. If you dial 202-808-3981, an automated message related to the show will play, and there is an option to sign up for promotional Apple TV+ text messages.