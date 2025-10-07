AltStore Plans to Launch iPhone App in Three More Countries This Year
The developers of AltStore today announced that they plan to make the app available in Australia, Brazil, and Japan later this year, followed by the UK next year.
AltStore is also gaining "Fediverse" support, via the ActivityPub protocol.
AltStore provides iPhone users with an alternative to Apple's built-in App Store, and it even offers some apps that would violate Apple's App Review Guidelines.
AltStore first launched on the iPhone in the EU last year, after the Digital Markets Act required Apple to allow alternative app stores. Australia, Brazil, Japan, and the UK are working to implement similar regulations, which would pave the way for AltStore to launch in those countries as well. However, the exact timing could shift.
Alternative app stores have been supported on the iPhone and iPad in the EU since iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 were released in April 2024. AltStore and other alternative app stores can be installed on these devices via Safari or another web browser.
Apple has yet to announce or implement support for alternative app stores in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and the UK, as regulations in those countries are still being finalized and/or have yet to be enforced. AltStore has simply announced its plans early.
In the U.S., the Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple last year, but the case is ongoing and alternative app stores remain unsupported.
Popular Stories
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari.
More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Apple is entering its most significant leadership transition in more than a decade as multiple senior executives prepare to depart and CEO Tim Cook begins to shape the company's next generation of leaders, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that Jeff Williams, who was viewed as Cook's potential successor for several...
Nearly two weeks after the iPhone 17 series launched, analysts at investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said demand for the devices has been "modestly stronger than we originally expected," based on a combination of extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store and information it gathered from Apple's supply chain.
There has been strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro,...
Apple's website offers a list of nearly 200 new features and changes (PDF file) included in the software update, released last month.
Apple also shared equivalent lists for iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe.
iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 and newer. To install the update, open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on General, and tap on Software Update.
Below, we have highlighted eight ...
With the second beta of iOS 26.1, Apple updated the design of alarms set on the iPhone, making them harder to dismiss than before.
Stopping an alarm in iOS 26.1 beta 2 requires a new Slide to Stop gesture rather than a simple tap. You can continue to tap to snooze an alarm, but if you want to turn it off entirely, you need to use a swipe.
Transitioning from a tap to a slide gesture to...
A new iPad mini is "absolutely" on the way, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. So what should we expect from the successor to the iPad mini 7 that Apple released a year ago?
Processor and Performance
Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPad mini (codename J510/J511) that features the A19 Pro chip, according to information found in code that Apple mistakenly shared in...
After launching new iPhones last month, Apple is promoting iCloud+ with a prominent banner on its home page, in a bid to boost its services revenue. In addition to more storage, all iCloud+ plans include five perks for iPhone users.
As a refresher, iCloud includes 5GB of storage for free. If you want extra storage, you need to subscribe to an iCloud+ plan. In the United States, prices range...
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop – a thin, fanless machine that wields quiet power thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon. While the M4 model isn't exactly old, attention is already turning to its successor.
Apple doesn't telegraph new product launches ahead of time, but we can draw a surprisingly clear picture of what to expect by looking at Apple's silicon roadmap,...