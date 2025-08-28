Apple Warns UK Risks Feature Delays Under Proposed Competition Rules

Apple has warned that UK users could face delayed product features if the country's regulators proceed with "EU-style rules" that seek to make it easier for smaller firms to compete with big tech companies.



Apple told the BBC that proposed regulations from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) "are bad for users and bad for developers," and pointed to the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which it says has already caused feature delays for European users, as evidence of regulatory overreach.

Apple Intelligence, which was announced at WWDC 2024, was initially scheduled to launch globally in September 2024, but it was withheld from EU users that year while Apple figured out how to make the new functionality compatible with the DMA's rules. Apple Intelligence eventually launched in the EU in March 2025.

The warning comes as the CMA prepares its final decision on whether to force Apple and Google to open their mobile platforms. The regulator has already established that the companies control "around 90-100% of UK mobile devices," creating an "effective duopoly."

The proposed changes would require Apple to allow app developers to steer users toward alternative payment systems outside the App Store, undercutting Apple's 30% commission model. The CMA also wants improved interoperability for digital wallets and smartwatches.

Apple argues these measures "undermine privacy and security protections" and force it to "give away technology for free to foreign competitors." The company claims it has received over 100 data access requests from rivals under similar EU rules.

The CMA has already rejected Apple's characterization, insisting that UK regulations differ from EU laws and instead focus on specific interoperability aspects rather than broad platform access. The regulator says its approach will help UK developers innovate without compromising security.

The CMA has until October to finalize its strategic market status designations. In the meantime, it has invited stakeholders to submit feedback on the proposed intervention roadmap.