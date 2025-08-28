Apple Warns UK Risks Feature Delays Under Proposed Competition Rules

by

Apple has warned that UK users could face delayed product features if the country's regulators proceed with "EU-style rules" that seek to make it easier for smaller firms to compete with big tech companies.

app store blue banner uk fixed
Apple told the BBC that proposed regulations from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) "are bad for users and bad for developers," and pointed to the European Union's Digital Markets Act, which it says has already caused feature delays for European users, as evidence of regulatory overreach.

Apple Intelligence, which was announced at WWDC 2024, was initially scheduled to launch globally in September 2024, but it was withheld from EU users that year while Apple figured out how to make the new functionality compatible with the DMA's rules. Apple Intelligence eventually launched in the EU in March 2025.

The warning comes as the CMA prepares its final decision on whether to force Apple and Google to open their mobile platforms. The regulator has already established that the companies control "around 90-100% of UK mobile devices," creating an "effective duopoly."

The proposed changes would require Apple to allow app developers to steer users toward alternative payment systems outside the App Store, undercutting Apple's 30% commission model. The CMA also wants improved interoperability for digital wallets and smartwatches.

Apple argues these measures "undermine privacy and security protections" and force it to "give away technology for free to foreign competitors." The company claims it has received over 100 data access requests from rivals under similar EU rules.

The CMA has already rejected Apple's characterization, insisting that UK regulations differ from EU laws and instead focus on specific interoperability aspects rather than broad platform access. The regulator says its approach will help UK developers innovate without compromising security.

The CMA has until October to finalize its strategic market status designations. In the meantime, it has invited stakeholders to submit feedback on the proposed intervention roadmap.

jdavid_rp
jdavid_rp
32 minutes ago at 02:14 am

EU shot themselves in the foot. Hopefully UK won't follow suit.

Just remember, EU gave us cookie popups. They have no idea what they're doing.
EU also gave us Apple users a unique charging port for all the ecosystem :).

Also for EU users now we have more privacy tools (like the one allowing you to download all the data Apple has on you), 3 years of warranty and third party apps stores, which I use and yet no “virus” got into my device.

I would also add that the new easier system of replacing batteries (with the low current tool instead of glue) was also inspired by EU regulations.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pezimak
Pezimak
34 minutes ago at 02:12 am
Personally I support this from my impression, sorry but giant US tech firms do not get to dictate the rules, they follow them, and it is a fact they tend to crush the little guy. American capitalism ideology doesn’t always match capitalist ideology of other nations. And hence the laws and rules are made as such. Apple needs to be a global player here.

EU anti competition laws are very good and very strong. Of course it is not perfect, but it is better than nothing. We would not have USB C on iPhones if it wasn’t for EU anti competition laws for instance. Naturally I do not trust the British government one bit, and I hope they don’t mess it all up……. But I expect they will.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx
andrewxgx
29 minutes ago at 02:16 am

EU shot themselves in the foot. Hopefully UK won't follow suit.

Just remember, EU gave us cookie popups. They have no idea what they're doing.
EU made the entire world realize big tech is selling their data like hot cakes.

which is also funny, as apples equivalent of cookie pop up (track / do not track question) is somehow a great privacy feature?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SilmarilFinder
SilmarilFinder
11 minutes ago at 02:34 am

The proposed changes would require Apple to allow app developers to steer users toward alternative payment systems outside the App Store, undercutting Apple's 30% commission model. The CMA also wants improved interoperability for digital wallets and smartwatches.
I think that was the whole point. That sweet 30%.

I’m not entirely sure how to feel about alternative payment systems and wallets though. It sounds good on paper, but in reality it’ll probably just fragment the market and we’ll all end up with 10 different wallet apps. That sort of defeats the idea of convenience. As long as Apple’s App Store and Wallet stay as options alongside the rest, then at least the customer wins.

On the smartwatch side, Apple has no excuse. Putting up artificial barriers that stop people using their watches properly is nonsense. There’s zero logical reason why we shouldn’t be able to pick which apps deliver notifications. Right now it’s all on or all off, which is less about “security” and more about keeping the walls nice and high.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
McNoise
McNoise
11 minutes ago at 02:35 am

EU shot themselves in the foot. Hopefully UK won't follow suit.

Just remember, EU gave us cookie popups. They have no idea what they're doing.
Better to shoot yourself in the foot than in the head, because you live in a country where big tech companies have no rules at all and they can do whatever they want with your data without your consent ... ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pezimak
Pezimak
23 minutes ago at 02:22 am

EU shot themselves in the foot. Hopefully UK won't follow suit.

Just remember, EU gave us cookie popups. They have no idea what they're doing.
You can always not have them and allow websites to follow you and track your personal data and sell it for profit?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
