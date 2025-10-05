Next iPad Pro to Have Two Key Features, But One Rumor Still Uncertain

by

The next iPad Pro models are rumored to feature two key upgrades, including Apple's M5 chip, and an increased minimum of 12GB of RAM.

ipad pro 2024
Last week, apparent unboxing videos for the next-generation 13-inch iPad Pro were uploaded to YouTube by Russian channels Wylsacom and Romancev768.

The same YouTube channels leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so these latest leaks are likely legitimate.

The unboxing videos showed the M5 chip, and an increased minimum of 12GB of RAM.

According to Geekbench 6 benchmark results shown in one of the videos, the M5 chip offers up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36% faster graphics performance compared to the M4 chip in the current iPad Pro models from May 2024.

The benchmark result also showed the iPad Pro with 256GB of storage will have 12GB of RAM, just like the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. iPad Pro models with the M4 chip have only 8GB of RAM when equipped with 256GB or 512GB of storage, but models with 1TB or 2TB of storage are equipped with 16GB of RAM.

Last year, the iPad Pro was updated with an OLED display and a thinner design. No major design changes are expected this year, but the unboxing videos did reveal that "iPad Pro" will no longer be inscribed on the back of the next models.

Beyond the M5 chip and a minimum of 12GB of RAM, a third rumor is in jeopardy.

It was previously rumored that the next iPad Pro models would have two front cameras, allowing you to easily take photos and go on video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations. However, there is no evidence of a second front camera in the unboxing videos, with only an ambient light sensor visible in the top bezel in one of the videos.

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman commented on the rumor:

I can say with certainty that M5 iPad Pros within Apple have the second lens. There's a history of Apple testing features at an advanced stage before pulling them (such as certain storage capacities or features like a second dock connector on the original iPad), but this would be a strange, last-minute cut.

We shall see. Apple will likely unveil the next iPad Pro models this month, so an official announcement is likely just a few weeks away.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Don't Buy)

Popular Stories

iOS 26 Feature

iOS 26.1 to iOS 26.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
iOS 26 was released last month, but the software train never stops, and iOS 26.1 beta testing is already underway. So far, iOS 26.1 makes both Apple Intelligence and Live Translation on compatible AirPods available in additional languages, and it includes some other minor changes across Apple Music, Calendar, Photos, and Safari. More features and changes will follow in future versions,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 vs Air and Pros Feature

New iPhones See 'Stronger Than Expected' Demand With One Exception

Thursday October 2, 2025 7:26 am PDT by
Nearly two weeks after the iPhone 17 series launched, analysts at investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said demand for the devices has been "modestly stronger than we originally expected," based on a combination of extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store and information it gathered from Apple's supply chain. There has been strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro,...
Read Full Article242 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article38 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

Apple's 2025 Product Roadmap: What's Still Coming

Wednesday October 1, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple's two big yearly events, WWDC and the iPhone launch, are done and over with, but there are still some new products that we're expecting to see before the end of the year. Apple TV The Apple TV hasn't been updated since 2022, so it's due for a refresh. It doesn't look like Apple is going to change the design of its set-top box, but we can expect a faster chip Apple code suggests...
Read Full Article91 comments
Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
macbook air prime day 2025

M5 MacBook Air: Release Date, Features, and Performance Predictions

Friday October 3, 2025 3:39 am PDT by
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop – a thin, fanless machine that wields quiet power thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon. While the M4 model isn't exactly old, attention is already turning to its successor. Apple doesn't telegraph new product launches ahead of time, but we can draw a surprisingly clear picture of what to expect by looking at Apple's silicon roadmap,...
Read Full Article65 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17e Feature 1

iPhone 17e: All the Rumors So Far

Thursday October 2, 2025 4:55 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Apple released the $599 iPhone 16e – a budget-friendly late addition to its iPhone 16 series and a replacement for its long-running entry-level iPhone SE line. Given the iPhone 17 lineup has now launched, can we expect an iPhone 17e anytime soon? If you're holding out for a more affordable device with the 17 moniker attached, here's everything we know so far about the...
Read Full Article59 comments
iOS 26 Everything New Feature

26 Hidden iOS 26 Tricks to Change How You Use Your iPhone

Wednesday October 1, 2025 9:16 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 26 in mid-September, bringing a range of new features and changes to iPhones across the globe. But not all of the included improvements have been showcased with Apple's typical fanfare, and many are likely to have been overlooked. Below, we've highlighted 26 lesser known additions and enhancements that could potentially change how you use your iPhone on a daily basis. Got...
Read Full Article40 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 07:02 am
More RAM = always better, especially for device longevity.

I really with all of my primary iOS/iPadOS devices had more RAM.

(iPhone 13 Mini, iPad 5 Mini, iPad 9)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Greenmeenie Avatar
Greenmeenie
42 minutes ago at 07:29 am
In 2018, I replaced my macbook for an iPad Pro and haven’t looked back. As an artist, i think the iPad Pro is the best device Apple has ever created. Even tho it’s still going strong, after 7 long productive years, it’s finally time to upgrade my 2018 iPad Pro. I will definitely be buying the 13” 1TB M5 iPad Pro with 24 gigs of ram. It should last me another 7 years at least. Probably longer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
34 minutes ago at 07:37 am

In 2018, I replaced my macbook for an iPad Pro and haven’t looked back. As an artist, i think the iPad Pro is the best device Apple has ever created. Even tho it’s still going strong, after 7 long productive years, it’s finally time to upgrade my 2018 iPad Pro. I will definitely be buying the 13” 1TB M5 iPad Pro with 24 gigs of ram. It should last me another 7 years at least. Probably longer.
You’re really trying to spend like $3K on a iPad? I hope you sell your art cause dang.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
1 hour ago at 07:07 am
Curious if it has the “PWM” setting. Granted it doesn’t do much in its current state but if truly is tied to hardware, which is good, then it will show Apple is serious and hopefully can be tweaked as time goes on. Regardless if you’re affected, eye health is good for everyone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments