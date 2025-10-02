iPhone 17e: All the Rumors So Far

Earlier this year, Apple released the $599 iPhone 16e – a budget-friendly late addition to its iPhone 16 series and a replacement for its long-running entry-level iPhone SE line. Given the iPhone 17 lineup has now launched, can we expect an iPhone 17e anytime soon?

iPhone 17e Feature 1
If you're holding out for a more affordable device with the 17 moniker attached, here's everything we know so far about the next-generation iPhone 17e.

Release Schedule

Several reports from reputable sources have indicated that Apple will launch a next-generation iPhone 17e model in 2026. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May that Apple would release an iPhone 17e in the first half of next year as part of a switch to an annual update strategy for its entry-level ‌iPhone‌. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also reported that an iPhone 17e is coming early next year.

An earlier rumor from April suggested Apple's next-generation ‌iPhone‌ 17e was already nearing the trial production stage, though the leaker behind the claim suggested a May 2026 release for the device rather than February, which was when the iPhone 16e launched.

Display

Korean outlet The Elec in July said Apple plans to launch a second-generation ‌iPhone‌ 17e that will use the same OLED panel as that found in the ‌iPhone 16e‌ – a panel that originally debuted in the ‌iPhone‌ 14 – as part of its efforts to use lower-cost components based on established production lines.

The iPhone 16e has an OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio for blacker blacks and brighter whites, along with 800 nit typical max brightness and up to 1200 nits peak brightness for HDR photos, videos, TV shows, and movies. It has a resolution of 2532 by 1170 with 460 pixels per inch, and is a slightly lower resolution than the 2556 by 1179 resolution of the iPhone 16 display.

Processor

According to Gurman, the new phone will include the same A19 chip as the iPhone 17. The A19 is built on an upgraded 3-nanometer process. It features a 6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. There's a 5-core GPU, offering performance and efficiency improvements over the A18.

There's an updated display engine, image signal processor, and 16-core Apple Neural Engine. Each GPU core includes a Neural Accelerator that boosts daily workflows and the performance of local AI models, like on-device Siri. Meanwhile, hardware-accelerated ray tracing enables console-quality gaming with improved frame rates and visual effects. The A19's efficiency improvements bring a significant battery life boost.

Dynamic Island or Notch?

According to the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station," the iPhone 17e will feature a Dynamic Island and a "new design." For context, the iPhone 16e features a "notch" at the top of the display, similar to the ‌iPhone‌ 13 and ‌iPhone‌ 14.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is based on the design of 2022's ‌iPhone‌ 14, so it's possible that the ‌iPhone‌ 17e could be based on 2023's ‌iPhone‌ 15, which gained the ‌Dynamic Island‌ and a noticeably more rounded frame. However, this would seem to go against reports that the device will use the same OLED panel as the iPhone 16e, so there's reason to be skeptical.

Looking Ahead

Looking further ahead, Kuo says a third-generation "e" device will be released alongside the standard iPhone 18 in the first half of 2027. That's because Apple is now said to be launching the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ and ‌iPhone‌ 18e in the spring – a full six months after the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models – as part of its switch to a split ‌iPhone‌ yearly launch strategy.

