Apple Testing LLM Siri With ChatGPT-Like App

Apple designed a ChatGPT-like app to help its engineers test the overhauled version of Siri, reports Bloomberg</em>. Unfortunately, the ‌Siri‌ app isn't going to be released to the public, and it's strictly for internal testing.



The app is being used to test new ‌Siri‌ features that Apple has planned, such as more contextual awareness, an ability to do more in and between apps, and deeper integration with personal data.

It is said to look similar to other chatbot apps, organized into multiple conversations across different topics. The app is able to remember and reference past chats, and it supports extended conversations.

Apple has been working on a smarter version of ‌Siri‌ since the launch of iOS 18. The company initially planned to debut an Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ as part of the update, but ended up delaying the functionality until 2026 because it did not meet Apple's standards.

The ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ plan was scrapped, and Apple decided to entirely overhaul ‌Siri‌ with second-generation architecture, speeding up an LLM transition. The upcoming version of ‌Siri‌ that Apple plans to release will use advanced large language models like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI chatbots.

LLM ‌Siri‌ will be able to hold continuous conversations, provide human-like responses to questions, and complete more complex tasks.

Apple is on track to launch the LLM version of ‌Siri‌ in early 2026, likely as part of an iOS 26.4 update that could come in March. That will see ‌Siri‌ introduced a full year after Apple originally wanted launch the updated version of the personal assistant.

At the end of next year, Apple is planning to unveil a new look for Siri, giving it a more humanoid design that could be similar to the Mac's finder logo.

Apple has held talks with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google, and it may use a third-party company to power the new version of ‌Siri‌ rather than relying on its in-house AI models.