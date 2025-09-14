iOS 26's New U.S. Passport Feature is Still Not Available

by

iOS 26 will be widely released tomorrow, but the new feature that lets you add a digital version of your U.S. passport to Apple's Wallet app is still not available.

ios 26 digital id passport wallet
The "Digital ID" feature is not functional in the iOS 26 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, despite being listed on the iOS 26 features page in the present tense. Hopefully, it is either enabled with a server-side update when iOS 26 is released tomorrow, or Apple provides an update on when it will be available.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

After creating a Digital ID in the Wallet app, you will be able to present it in person at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports for identity verification purposes during domestic travel. However, Apple says it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing purposes.

Apple says the Digital ID feature is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID.

The passport-based Digital ID can also be used for age and identity verification in apps, online, and in stores, according to Apple.

Apple said the feature would also be available on the Apple Watch, starting with watchOS 26.

Top Rated Comments

Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
31 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
This is such an awesome new feature that Apple has added to iOS 26

I currently live in Rhode Island, and we don’t have the mobile drivers license feature (as of yet) but the ability to use a passport in place of a drivers license at the airports that do accept this feature will be great to have

I fly to Cleveland Hopkins airport pretty regularly to visit my relatives so I’ll be able to use this when I fly there in the future
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacCurry Avatar
MacCurry
21 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
I hope they implement this soon. This will be handy for brown people who are rounded up by ICE for looking suspicious.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joelb98 Avatar
Joelb98
20 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I think the feature will be turned on sometime this week as apple didn’t announce it was delayed unlike when digital id’s was back in 2021
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joelb98 Avatar
Joelb98
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm

I hope they implement this soon. This will be handy for brown people who are rounded up by ICE for looking suspicious.
Yes but thats assuming ICE will carry NFC reader devices that are able to read digital id’s.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jole Avatar
jole
4 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
As long as digital IDs continue to have "you should still carry physical ID card" or something along those lines in the terms of service, the value remains 0.

For example: I do have a digital California DL (both the Apple Wallet and DMV app versions). They sometimes are accepted at TSA checkpoints. Sometimes they are not. With this, I would never go to airport without a physical ID.

Either it is accepted 100% of the time or it is useless.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments