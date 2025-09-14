iOS 26's New U.S. Passport Feature is Still Not Available

iOS 26 will be widely released tomorrow, but the new feature that lets you add a digital version of your U.S. passport to Apple's Wallet app is still not available.



The "Digital ID" feature is not functional in the iOS 26 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, despite being listed on the iOS 26 features page in the present tense. Hopefully, it is either enabled with a server-side update when iOS 26 is released tomorrow, or Apple provides an update on when it will be available.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

After creating a Digital ID in the Wallet app, you will be able to present it in person at TSA checkpoints in select U.S. airports for identity verification purposes during domestic travel. However, Apple says it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing purposes.

Apple says the Digital ID feature is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID.

The passport-based Digital ID can also be used for age and identity verification in apps, online, and in stores, according to Apple.

Apple said the feature would also be available on the Apple Watch, starting with watchOS 26.