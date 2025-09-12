All-New Apple Store in Downtown Detroit Opens on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Launch Day

After being announced earlier this year, Apple Downtown Detroit now has a grand opening date, and it will be quite the eventful day.



The all-new store will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, September 19, which is also iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air launch day. The grand opening will take place at 5 p.m. local time that day, according to Apple's website.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Detroit is opening soon," says Apple. "In the heart of a city pulsing with spirit and innovation, we're proud to build a space where creativity thrives and business takes shape. We can't wait to see what drives you."

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, containing a custom Apple logo with a chrome design and a "D" for Detroit. It is available to download on the store's page. Apple has also shared a Detroit-themed collection of TV shows, music, and more available across its apps.

Ahead of the grand opening, Apple Downtown Detroit's facade has also been covered with the same "D" artwork shown in the wallpaper. Apple says this facade serves as a tribute to the city's rich heritage of innovation and unwavering pride.

Apple Downtown Detroit is located at 1430 Woodward Avenue, near Grand River Avenue, and it will offer the usual amenities, including a Genius Bar, and free Today at Apple sessions that are intended to foster learning and creativity. The store's design remains to be seen, but it will likely also include an Apple Pickup station for online orders.