All-New Apple Store in Downtown Detroit Opens on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air Launch Day

by

After being announced earlier this year, Apple Downtown Detroit now has a grand opening date, and it will be quite the eventful day.

Apple Downtown Detroit Wallpaper
The all-new store will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, September 19, which is also iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air launch day. The grand opening will take place at 5 p.m. local time that day, according to Apple's website.

"Our brand-new store in downtown Detroit is opening soon," says Apple. "In the heart of a city pulsing with spirit and innovation, we're proud to build a space where creativity thrives and business takes shape. We can't wait to see what drives you."

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, containing a custom Apple logo with a chrome design and a "D" for Detroit. It is available to download on the store's page. Apple has also shared a Detroit-themed collection of TV shows, music, and more available across its apps.

Ahead of the grand opening, Apple Downtown Detroit's facade has also been covered with the same "D" artwork shown in the wallpaper. Apple says this facade serves as a tribute to the city's rich heritage of innovation and unwavering pride.

Apple Downtown Detroit is located at 1430 Woodward Avenue, near Grand River Avenue, and it will offer the usual amenities, including a Genius Bar, and free Today at Apple sessions that are intended to foster learning and creativity. The store's design remains to be seen, but it will likely also include an Apple Pickup station for online orders.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Colors

Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with the Ceramic Shield now protecting both the front and back sides. Apple says the front side is now Ceramic Shield 2, which offers 3x better scratch resistance, while the rear Ceramic Shield is advertised as 4x more resistant to cracks compared to the back glass on previous...
Read Full Article463 comments
Awe Dropping MR Live Coverage Article

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, New Apple Watches, and AirPods Pro 3

Tuesday September 9, 2025 8:55 am PDT by
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Read Full Article1366 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Colors

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries

Tuesday September 9, 2025 12:23 pm PDT by
Apple continues to phase out the physical SIM card tray on iPhones, with the latest models relying solely on eSIM technology in more countries. The new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max support eSIMs only in these countries and regions, according to Apple: Bahrain Canada Guam Japan Kuwait Mexico Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Un...
Read Full Article72 comments
iphone air

Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Tuesday September 9, 2025 10:45 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of iPhone featuring an ultra-thin design. The iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished mirror finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance and 4x better crack resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that ...
Read Full Article327 comments
airpods pro 2

Two Versions of AirPods Pro 3 Coming With These Differences

Monday September 8, 2025 4:51 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker. Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event. Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Read Full Article59 comments
better iphone 17 lineup

Apple Lists iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Battery Capacities

Tuesday September 9, 2025 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple has confirmed the battery capacities for the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models that were announced earlier today. Apple is required to publish energy labels on its iPhone product pages in the EU, and they reveal the official mAh battery capacities for the devices. Here are the battery capacities for each model, according to Apple: iPhone 17:...
Read Full Article54 comments