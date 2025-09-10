Spotify Premium Users Get Lossless Streaming After Years of Delays

Spotify has officially rolled out lossless audio streaming to Premium subscribers after years of delays. The feature, which was first promised in 2021, is gradually becoming available in 50 markets including the US, UK, Australia, and Germany.

Enabling Lossless from Your Profile
Thankfully, Spotify includes lossless streaming at no additional cost for existing Premium members. That's particularly good news, since early rumors suggested Spotify would offer lossless as a higher-priced tier. Not so.

This probably has something to do with the fact that in the intervening years Apple decided to include lossless audio as part of its regular Apple Music subscription at no additional cost. Shortly after, Amazon Music, which previously charged extra for its HD tier, matched the move.

Spotify Premium users will receive in-app notifications when the feature becomes available and can enable it through the media quality settings. A lossless indicator also appears in the Now Playing bar when streaming high-quality audio. Spotify says nearly every song on the streaming service will be available in lossless, with a clearly labelled 'Lossless' symbol.

The service supports 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC files, though this falls short of Apple Music, Tidal, and Qobuz, which offer up to 24-bit/192 kHz. The lossless quality being played also appears in the Connect Picker for compatible hardware, which includes devices from Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser at launch, with Sonos and Amazon integration expected next month.

Spotify says the lossless rollout will continue over the next two months across all supported regions. First reports that Spotify was working on a lossless audio version of its streaming service appeared almost eight years ago, when the company started testing the option with a small group of users.

Top Rated Comments

wanha Avatar
wanha
44 minutes ago at 04:32 am
not gonna lie, I think they might have rushed it
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
35 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Oh well better late than never
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SilmarilFinder Avatar
SilmarilFinder
29 minutes ago at 04:46 am
Although they’re very late to the party, I still don’t see the point of this, especially if you’re listening on AirPods, car speakers (yes even from the high end B&O speakers) or the built in speakers on your phone, iPad or laptop.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
23 minutes ago at 04:52 am

Not going to get Spotify premium and not going to given money to streaming - prefer to buy my own music with cds, LPs etc and urge people to do the same.
I’ll stick with Apple Music, CDs are a thing in the past. My car doesn’t doesn’t even have a CD player. Digital convenience will always win in my book
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments