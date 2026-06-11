 Deezer Launches AI Music Detector for Apple Music, Spotify, and More - MacRumors
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Deezer Launches AI Music Detector for Apple Music, Spotify, and More

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French music platform Deezer has launched a free online tool that can detect AI-generated tracks in Apple Music playlists, as well as playlists created on other streaming platforms.

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"No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use," Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said in a press release. "A vast majority of people want to know if AI music is being recommended to them and our data show that nearly half of the users joining Deezer from another platform have AI tracks in their playlists. We're expecting our AI music detector to be an eye-opening experience for listeners around the world."

The tool works with 20 different platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube Music. To use it, visit Deezer's AI music detector site, select your streaming service, then grant Deezer permission to access it. The tool will import your playlists, scan them for AI content, and alert you of any suspicious-sounding tracks.

Apple in March rolled out a metadata system called Transparency Tags, which indicates when AI has been used in the creation of music hosted on the platform. The only problem is that the tags are optional, so Apple is basically asking artists and record labels to voluntarily label songs that were made using AI.

Deezer reports that it receives over 60,000 fully AI-generated tracks per day, with synthetic content now accounting for roughly 39% of all music delivered to the platform. Up to 85% of streams on AI-generated music were fraudulent in 2025, according to Deezer's data.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, Spotify

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