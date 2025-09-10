iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Release Date and Pre-Orders

Apple held its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, ultra-thin iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.



All of the new iPhone models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, according to Apple. The release date for the devices is one week later, on Friday, September 19, which is when deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin.

