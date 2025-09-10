AirPods Pro 3 Are Major Upgrade With These 8 New Features

by

Apple has introduced the AirPods Pro 3, and they are a major upgrade over the AirPods Pro 2.

airpods pro 3 purple
Below, we have recapped eight new features coming with the AirPods Pro 3, which are available to pre-order now, ahead of a Friday, September 19 launch.

  1. 2× more active noise cancellation: Apple says the AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 2× more active noise cancellation than the AirPods Pro 2, and up to 4× more than the original AirPods Pro. In fact, the AirPods Pro 3 offer the best active noise cancellation of any in-ear wireless headphones, according to Apple.
  2. Improved sound quality: AirPods Pro 3 feature a new acoustic architecture, with next-generation Adaptive EQ, that "transforms the bass response, widens the soundstage so users hear every instrument, and brings vivid vocal clarity to higher frequencies across music, shows, and calls," according to Apple.
  3. Longer battery life per charge: Apple says AirPods Pro 3 offer up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. That is up from 6 hours with the AirPods Pro 2. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 3 charging case offers up to 24 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, whereas the AirPods Pro 2 case provides up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled.
  4. Heart rate monitoring during workouts: Like the Powerbeats Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3 feature a heart rate sensor that shines pulsating infrared light to measure light absorption in blood flow. AirPods Pro 3 users can track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards for 50 different workout types in the Fitness app on an iPhone, with no Apple Watch required.
  5. Improved fit: Apple says AirPods Pro 3 are the "most secure and best-fitting AirPods ever." The earbuds are slightly smaller, and the external design of each ear tip was "aligned to the center of the body for increased stability."
  6. Improved water resistance: AirPods Pro 3 have IP57-rated sweat and water resistance, up from IP54 for the AirPods Pro 2. By definition, an IP57 rating means the AirPods Pro 3 could withstand temporary immersion in up to one meter of water, but Apple's marketing only promises that they "can handle the sweatiest workouts and even a sudden downpour."
  7. U2 chip: No, the AirPods Pro 3 do not come with a free U2 album, but the charging case does feature Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, presumably for longer location-tracking range in the Find My app.
  8. XXS ear tip option: AirPods Pro 3 come with new XXS silicone ear tips, along with the same XS, S, M, L sizes included with the AirPods Pro 2. Apple says the tips are now infused with foam for greater passive noise isolation.

To learn more, read our stories about the AirPods Pro 3's new design with foam-infused ear tips. Also know that AirPods Pro 3 do not come with a charging cable.

Top Rated Comments

MrCubes Avatar
MrCubes
13 minutes ago at 12:48 pm

I see what you did there ?
I've been looking for a good U2 joke but I have to say: I still haven't found what I'm looking for.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KeepCalmPeople Avatar
KeepCalmPeople
23 minutes ago at 12:37 pm

I agree, but also think the live translation is pretty cool. A lot of the other features like ANC I feel like we only know its better because they told us it is, and is a lot because of the tips.

I had some old wired JBL's that had foam tips and the noise canceling on those was incredible.
Will you need the APP3 for Live Translation, or will that also work on APP2?

Just googled around and it looks like it will work on APP2, so must be an update to iOS/iPadOS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lozion Avatar
lozion
35 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
Lossless support?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tennisproha Avatar
tennisproha
30 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
The improved fit with smaller earbuds is much needed. My AirPods Pro 2 fall out because they're too big. I also like the foam infused tips with more sizes.

I wonder how the heart rate sensor will work when paired with the Apple Watch. Whether one will take precedence or will it compute using both...


Lossless support?
not supported on bluetooth
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jole Avatar
jole
29 minutes ago at 12:32 pm
I do not really understand the case for heart rate support: I wear Apple Watch 24/7 — does that mean the heart rate support in AirPods Pro 3 will never be active?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
28 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Love the snark on item 7 lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments