AirPods Pro 3 Get New Foam-Infused Ear Tips With Five Size Options

The AirPods Pro 3 have an updated design that Apple says is more ergonomic, and new ear tips that are supposed to be better at eliminating ambient sound.



Apple included new ear tips that fuse a thin layer of soft foam microspheres to a silicone shell for better passive noise isolation.

The ear tips come in five sizes, including XXS, XS, S, M, and L, The smaller XXS size wasn't available with the AirPods Pro 2.

The new foam ear tips, the wider range of size options, improved computational audio, and the design changes to make the earbuds fit more ergonomically in the ear all help to make the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ 2x better at Active Noise Cancellation than the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2.

Apple is still selling the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ for $249, but there is no longer a USB-C charging cable inside, so the company is saving a bit of cash with this model. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are available for pre-order and will launch on Friday, September 19.