What's Different With the AirPods Pro 3 Design

by

Apple tweaked the design of the AirPods Pro 3, changing the fit of the tips in the ears and bringing some updates to the case. On the whole, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ look a lot like the AirPods Pro 2, but there are some differences to be aware of.

airpods pro 3 tips

Earbud Design

Apple reengineered the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ using more than 10,000 ear scans and more than 100,000 hours of user research.

Apple says internal architecture was revamped to make each AirPod slightly smaller, and the external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body to improve stability. Basically, the ear tips are now rotated inward.

airpods pro 3
The shape is meant to better fit into the ear canal, improving sound isolation and ensuring that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ stay in place during workouts.

When it comes to actual size, there are a couple changes. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are the same height as the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, so the stem isn't any shorter. Width is now 19.2mm, down from 21.8mm, so they're a little bit slimmer. They're also deeper, though, measuring 27mm, up from 24mm. Weight increased too, so the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are 5.55 grams, while the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 were 5.3 grams.

Charging Case

There were rumors that Apple would slim down the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ Charging Case, like it did with the AirPods 4 Charging Case last year.

That didn't happen. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ Charging Case is actually larger than before. It measures in at 1.86 inches tall (up from 1.78 inches), 2.45 inches wide (up from 2.39 inches), and 0.86 inches deep (up from 0.85 inches). It's not as heavy, weighing 1.55 ounces, down from 1.79 ounces.

airpods pro 2 vs 3

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 on left, ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ on right

The case for the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ has an attachment point for a lanyard, along with a capacitive pairing button and an invisible LED that only shows up when the case is opened or charging.

Battery life for the earbuds themselves is up, but the charging case doesn't last as long. Apple says it provides up to 24 hours of charging time, but the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 case provided up to 30 hours of listening time.

You can pre-order the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ now, and the earbuds will launch on September 19. Pricing is still $249.

Top Rated Comments

Lyrics23 Avatar
Lyrics23
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
A larger case for a smaller battery, to hold smaller earbuds. I’m curious how that works out.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
58 minutes ago at 10:32 am
I own the Pros 2 and the ANC is essantial for being able to work at the office. I have a colleague behind me who makes internal burp noises after lunch and he also yawns starting from 3pm most of the time. These noises drive me nuts. Then there's the occasional person eating a biscuit which I hate as well. So while the ANC is great on the Pros 2, I'll be trying the 3 out at the Apple Store with the mix of earwax of the entire city inside them, and wait for good deals at the end of the year or next year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Palindrom Avatar
Palindrom
52 minutes ago at 10:39 am
At first I was worried about making a bad deal when I got the pro 2 like 2 months ago in a deal, then I compared the data sheet yesterday and I saw that sound vice not much could be different between pro 2 and 3 since they share the same chip.

I am not sure about the anc. I have experienced that for all the pro and max the advertising and subjective marketing from owners of those were way more promising than what all the headphones could deliver in the end. I can still hear people talk in the room with anc turned on on pro 1&2 and max as long as no playback over the headphones

Happy over having the pro 2 with 30h of possible playback with the case instead of the 24 with the pro 3
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Taq'aix Avatar
Taq'aix
31 minutes ago at 10:59 am

At first I was worried about making a bad deal when I got the pro 2 like 2 months ago in a deal, then I compared the data sheet yesterday and I saw that sound vice not much could be different between pro 2 and 3 since they share the same chip.

I am not sure about the anc. I have experienced that for all the pro and max the advertising and subjective marketing from owners of those were way more promising than what all the headphones could deliver in the end. I can still hear people talk in the room with anc turned on on pro 1&2 and max as long as no playback over the headphones

Happy over having the pro 2 with 30h of possible playback with the case instead of the 24 with the pro 3
I don’t know. I think you’re massively missing out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shin-Ra Avatar
Shin-Ra
31 minutes ago at 11:00 am
Whilst the AirPods Pro 3 don’t support Bluetooth 6 like the new iPhone 17’s N1 wireless networking chip/radio, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any other benefits from Apple-Apple N1-to-H2 comms.

For example the Vision Pro supports low-latency lossless audio H2‑to‑H2:

And if you want to use headphones with Apple Vision Pro, AirPods Pro 2 with USB‑C and AirPods 4 offer the perfect experience — featuring Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency, supported by the H2‑to‑H2 connection across devices.
But I’ve found no such mention of this in the iPhone 17 specs. It could be a limitation of distance and antenna design, the Vision Pro being predictably close to your ears and large in surface area for a better antenna.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Black0ut21 Avatar
Black0ut21
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am
I wish they had custom Option where they could scan my ears make ones fit to me id pay more for that
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments