AirPods Pro 3 Do Not Include a Charging Cable in the Box

While the AirPods Pro 2 included a USB-C charging cable in the box, the AirPods Pro 3 unveiled on Tuesday come without one, according to Apple's website.



Apple's tech specs page for the AirPods Pro 3 confirms the USB-C charging cable is sold separately. In the U.S., Apple's cheapest USB-C cable costs $19, but you can of course use pretty much any USB-C charging cable from any brand.

The case for the AirPods Pro 3 can be wirelessly charged with MagSafe, Qi, and Apple Watch chargers, so a charging cable is not strictly required.

AirPods Pro 3 also ship without a charger, but that has been the case since the original AirPods Pro launched in 2019, so that is no surprise.

In the U.S., AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249, just like the AirPods Pro 2 were. However, while there was no price increase, Apple is now poised to earn some extra revenue from additional sales of USB-C charging cables.

AirPods Pro 3 are available to pre-order now, and they launch on Friday, September 19. Read our coverage of Apple's announcement to learn about new features, including improved sound quality, increased active noise cancellation, longer battery life, better fit, in-ear heart rate monitoring during workouts, and much more.