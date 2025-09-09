Apple Watch Ultra 3 Expected to Boast These 3 Display Upgrades

Apple today will unveil a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra with a bigger screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The reporter has not divulged the size of the new display, but MacRumors independently discovered the new dimensions in a recent iOS 26 beta.



An image made for the new watch was found to have a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels – higher than the current Ultra 2's 410 x 502 panel. The larger resolution suggests Apple has trimmed bezel width to expand the viewing area without altering the watch's overall dimensions.

This should give the Ultra 3 the biggest Apple Watch display yet, enhancing readability and making better use of the rugged design's expansive front surface.

Beyond the new display dimension, the Ultra 3 is expected to get an improved display that brings it in line with the upgrade that last year's Apple Watch Series 10 received. The Series 10 debuted with an LPTO3 OLED always-on Retina display, a step up from the Ultra 2's LTPO2 panel. The upgrade gives the Series 10 a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, making it possible for watch faces to feature a continuously ticking seconds hand.

In addition, Apple introduced a wide-angle OLED on the Series 10, which delivers up to 40% more brightness when viewed off-axis compared to the Ultra's OLED display. We expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to inherit the same capability.

Satellite messaging capabilities and 5G connectivity are also expected for the Ultra 3.

Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a black titanium case option, but apart from that, the Ultra model has not seen any hardware upgrades since 2023. Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 later today at its "Awe dropping" event, alongside new iPhone 17 models, Apple Watch Series 11 models, and AirPods Pro 3. Stay tuned for all the details.