Apple Watch Ultra 3 Expected to Boast These 3 Display Upgrades
Apple today will unveil a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra with a bigger screen, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The reporter has not divulged the size of the new display, but MacRumors independently discovered the new dimensions in a recent iOS 26 beta.
An image made for the new watch was found to have a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels – higher than the current Ultra 2's 410 x 502 panel. The larger resolution suggests Apple has trimmed bezel width to expand the viewing area without altering the watch's overall dimensions.
This should give the Ultra 3 the biggest Apple Watch display yet, enhancing readability and making better use of the rugged design's expansive front surface.
Beyond the new display dimension, the Ultra 3 is expected to get an improved display that brings it in line with the upgrade that last year's Apple Watch Series 10 received. The Series 10 debuted with an LPTO3 OLED always-on Retina display, a step up from the Ultra 2's LTPO2 panel. The upgrade gives the Series 10 a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, making it possible for watch faces to feature a continuously ticking seconds hand.
In addition, Apple introduced a wide-angle OLED on the Series 10, which delivers up to 40% more brightness when viewed off-axis compared to the Ultra's OLED display. We expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to inherit the same capability.
Satellite messaging capabilities and 5G connectivity are also expected for the Ultra 3.
Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a black titanium case option, but apart from that, the Ultra model has not seen any hardware upgrades since 2023. Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 later today at its "Awe dropping" event, alongside new iPhone 17 models, Apple Watch Series 11 models, and AirPods Pro 3. Stay tuned for all the details.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved.
In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple plans to release AirPods Pro 3 this year, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
All signs point towards Apple unveiling the AirPods Pro 3 during its iPhone 17 event on Tuesday, September 9. However, Kuo did not provide a specific timeframe beyond the second half of 2025, which lines up with previous rumors.
Kuo did not mention any new features that are planned for the...
Just ahead of Apple unveiling the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, it appears that battery capacities for the devices have surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database.
The table below lists the alleged battery capacities for each model, which were shared in a post on X today by an account known as ShrimpApplePro.
The database suggests that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro...