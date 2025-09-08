Final iPhone 17 Pro Rumors: Orange and Blue, Vapor Chamber, and More

On the eve of Apple's special event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has listed some of the key new features he expects for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.



Gurman expects the following for the devices:

Orange and Blue will be the unique new color options

Improved optical zoom, with perhaps an 8× limit, up from 5× on the iPhone 16 Pro models

A vapor chamber cooling system for improved heat dissipation

External design changes, including a redesigned rear camera system with three 48-megapixel cameras

All of those things have already been rumored, but extra corroboration is always nice, as we count down the final hours until Apple's official announcements.