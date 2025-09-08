Final iPhone 17 Pro Rumors: Orange and Blue, Vapor Chamber, and More

by

On the eve of Apple's special event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has listed some of the key new features he expects for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange
Gurman expects the following for the devices:

All of those things have already been rumored, but extra corroboration is always nice, as we count down the final hours until Apple's official announcements.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
55 minutes ago at 07:51 pm

Final? Promise or threat? So nothing more before 10am PDT tomorrow, Tue 9/925???

Let's wait and see...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
50 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
Apple's prowess of pulling off incremental upgrades when it would be so tempting to innovate is unmatched.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canadianreader Avatar
canadianreader
13 minutes ago at 08:33 pm
iPhone 17 or iPhone 26 ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments