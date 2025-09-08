Two More iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumors Drop Before Apple Event

by

It is now the eve of Apple's annual iPhone event, and last-minute rumors about the iPhone 17 devices continue to surface out of China.

iPhone 17 Air Thumb 2 Blue Electric Boogaloo
The latest rumors pertain to the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

First, the account Fixed Focus Digital on Chinese social media platform Weibo today said the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is unlikely to launch in China, due to its lack of a SIM card slot. However, regulatory database listings suggested there would in fact be a variant of the iPhone 17 Air with a SIM card slot, so the situation is unclear. In any case, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to rely entirely on eSIM technology in most countries.

Second, the account Ice Universe on Weibo today reiterated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be 8.725mm thick, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick. If this information it accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be approximately 5% thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The account previously suggested the device would be thicker in order to accommodate a larger battery with a leaked 5,088 mAh capacity.

Both of the Weibo accounts have pretty good track records. We will find out if these rumors prove to be true in around 24 hours from now.

