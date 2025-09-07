Apple Watch SE 3 and More Seemingly Confirmed by Last-Minute Leak

A private account on X with a proven track record today shared alleged details about upcoming Apple Watch and iPad Pro models.



Here are the alleged devices that the account mentioned:

Apple Watch Series 11 with a chip based on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips in previous Apple Watch models

Apple Watch Ultra 3 with a chip based on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips

Apple Watch SE 3 with a chip based on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips

Four new iPad Pro configurations with the M5 chip

All three of the Apple Watch models listed above are expected to be unveiled during Apple's so-called "Awe Dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9, while iPad Pro models with the M5 chip will likely be announced in October.

All of these devices were already rumored, but this leak serves as even more evidence that an Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3 will be unveiled alongside the Apple Watch Series 11. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 10 was the only new model, although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 did receive a new black titanium option.

The current Apple Watch SE was released in 2022, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched in 2023, so those models have not always been updated annually.

As we already reported, based on information discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, all of the new Apple Watch models will likely be equipped with an S11 chip that is similar to the S9 and S10 chips in previous Apple Watch models. There is precedent for this, as the S6, S7, and S8 chips were all based on the same architecture.

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements this week.