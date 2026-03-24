 watchOS 26.4 Now Available With Workout Update and New Emoji - MacRumors
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watchOS 26.4 Now Available With Workout Update and New Emoji

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Apple today released watchOS 26.4, the fourth major update to the watchOS 26 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 26.4 comes a month and a half after Apple released watchOS 26.3.

watchos 26 gradient light
watchOS 26.4 can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 26.4 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update, or initiating an update in the Settings app on the watch. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The update makes it quicker to start a workout in the Workout app by tapping on a Workout type icon, plus it has eight new emoji characters that include orca, trombone, treasure chest, fight cloud, hairy creature, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face. Apple's release notes are below.

This update introduces 8 new emoji, along with other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Watch This update also includes the following enhancements:

- Support for AirPods Max 2
- Workout type icon in the Workout app lets you start a workout with a single tap
- 8 new emoji including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and distorted face are available in the emoji keyboard

More on what's new in ‌watchOS 26‌ can be found in our watchOS 26 roundup.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, watchOS 26
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
I really hope the workout app is fixed. I'm traveling overseas at the moment and absolutely no way do I ever do updates when across the pond. ✈️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tyranne201
8 minutes ago at 10:38 am
emoji for a watch. why?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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