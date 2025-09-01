Apple Previews New Store With Unified Genius Bar and Pickup Counter

Apple has previewed its third retail location in India, Apple Hebbal, debuting a new combined Genius Bar and Pickup counter layout.
The new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Apple Hebbal spans approximately 8,000 square feet and is staffed by 70 employees representing 15 states across India, according to Apple. It joins Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.
Apple Hebbal is the first Apple retail location to feature a unified Genius Bar and Pickup counter in a new configuration that merges Apple's technical support and online order collection services into a single area. The new layout builds upon Apple's dedicated Pickup counter initiative launched in 2021, which itself was an evolution of earlier Express Counters introduced over a decade ago in markets such as China.
To mark the occasion, Apple released a downloadable set of exclusive wallpapers themed around the store's peacock feather-inspired design, along with a curated Apple Music playlist featuring artists from Bengaluru. The store officially opens to the public at 1 p.m. on September 2.
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Apple and Samsung have reportedly issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India for an ad campaign that directly compares the rivals' devices to Xiaomi's products. The two companies have threatened the Chinese vendor with legal action, calling the ads "disparaging."
Ads have appeared in local print media and on social media that take pot shots at the competitors' premium offerings. One...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas.
Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial
The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Following the announcement of Apple's upcoming "Awe dropping" event, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show we talk through all of the new accessories rumored to debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.
We take a closer look at Apple's invite for "Awe dropping;" the design could hint at the iPhone 17's new thermal system with ...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.