Apple Previews New Store With Unified Genius Bar and Pickup Counter

Apple has previewed its third retail location in India, Apple Hebbal, debuting a new combined Genius Bar and Pickup counter layout.



The new store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. Apple Hebbal spans approximately 8,000 square feet and is staffed by 70 employees representing 15 states across India, according to Apple. It joins Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.

Apple Hebbal is the first Apple retail location to feature a unified Genius Bar and Pickup counter in a new configuration that merges Apple's technical support and online order collection services into a single area. The new layout builds upon Apple's dedicated Pickup counter initiative launched in 2021, which itself was an evolution of earlier Express Counters introduced over a decade ago in markets such as China.



To mark the occasion, Apple released a downloadable set of exclusive wallpapers themed around the store's peacock feather-inspired design, along with a curated Apple Music playlist featuring artists from Bengaluru. The store officially opens to the public at 1 p.m. on September 2.