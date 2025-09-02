Apple Loses Robotics AI Researcher to Meta

by

Apple's lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics is leaving the company for Meta, reports Bloomberg. Jian Zhang joined the Meta Robotics Studio on Tuesday.

Apple Robot Emoji Feature
Three additional AI researchers are also leaving Apple's Foundation Models AI team for OpenAI and Anthropic, continuing an exodus that began in July. At least a dozen AI experts have left Apple for Meta, OpenAI, and other companies since January.

Meta has been offering AI engineers massive pay packages that other AI companies are not able to compete with. Meta was able to lure Apple's Foundational Models team lead Ruoming Pang with a $200 million pay package. Zhang was developing automation technology and exploring the role of AI in tech products, but his team was separate from the group that is working on creating a robot virtual companion.

According to a recent report from Financial Times, industry recruiters see the mass departures from Apple as a "crisis of confidence" around the company's AI future. Apple is continuing to work on a smarter LLM version of Siri that's expected to debut next year, but it had a serious misstep with the delayed Apple Intelligence version of Siri that failed to make it into iOS 18.

In an employee meeting in August, software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that Apple has successfully developed a second-generation ‌Siri‌ architecture that will bring major improvements to ‌Siri‌ in 2026.

Apple is considering a third-party solution to power ‌Siri‌'s AI capabilities, and has reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. A final decision hasn't been made as of yet, but Apple's wavering has caused tension within its LLM team. Additional AI team members are said to be actively interviewing for jobs at other companies.

Top Rated Comments

hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
28 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Obviously Meta’s spending spree is not sustainable, but it definitely reflects poorly on the morale of Apple’s AI division that so many of its employees are jumping ship for other firms. Even setting aside the monetary aspect, it suggests their talents aren’t being put to good use inside Apple.

AI is one of those things like the internet was during the nineties, where it’s both transformational and overhyped. It’s here to stay but there’s also a bubble that’s gonna burst in an ugly way.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
32 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
At this point, I’m convinced Meta is offering Apple execs cr*ck or something
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neutrino17 Avatar
neutrino17
25 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
I’d be willing to waste Zuck’s money for half of what he’s throwing at those people.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
30 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
At this point, we’ll see “AI Siri features delayed to iOS 27.4 due to lack of AI executives”
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Falco McGregor Avatar
Falco McGregor
29 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
It's never good to lose talent, but Meta seems to be a revolving door itself. Talent they've recently acquired has already quit, according to Wired reporting cited in the same Gurman piece.

"It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for Meta, though. Several of the recently hired AI researchers have already quit, according to Wired ('https://www.wired.com/story/researchers-leave-meta-superintelligence-labs-openai/')"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Falco McGregor Avatar
Falco McGregor
26 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

Obviously Meta’s spending spree is not sustainable, but it definitely reflects poorly on the morale of Apple’s AI division that so many of its employees are jumping ship for other firms. Even setting aside the monetary aspect, it suggests their talents aren’t being put to good use inside Apple.

AI is one of those things like the internet was during the nineties, where it’s both transformational and overhyped. It’s here to stay but there’s also a bubble that’s gonna burst in an ugly way.
It might not even have to do with morale. If a competitor is offering you two to three times your current salary, most people are going to jump ship. Even if it doesn't work out at Meta, they'll likely be scooped up by someone else shortly thereafter. It's a seller's market when it comes to AI talent.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
