Apple Loses Robotics AI Researcher to Meta

Apple's lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics is leaving the company for Meta, reports Bloomberg. Jian Zhang joined the Meta Robotics Studio on Tuesday.



Three additional AI researchers are also leaving Apple's Foundation Models AI team for OpenAI and Anthropic, continuing an exodus that began in July. At least a dozen AI experts have left Apple for Meta, OpenAI, and other companies since January.

Meta has been offering AI engineers massive pay packages that other AI companies are not able to compete with. Meta was able to lure Apple's Foundational Models team lead Ruoming Pang with a $200 million pay package. Zhang was developing automation technology and exploring the role of AI in tech products, but his team was separate from the group that is working on creating a robot virtual companion.

According to a recent report from Financial Times, industry recruiters see the mass departures from Apple as a "crisis of confidence" around the company's AI future. Apple is continuing to work on a smarter LLM version of Siri that's expected to debut next year, but it had a serious misstep with the delayed Apple Intelligence version of Siri that failed to make it into iOS 18.

In an employee meeting in August, software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that Apple has successfully developed a second-generation ‌Siri‌ architecture that will bring major improvements to ‌Siri‌ in 2026.

Apple is considering a third-party solution to power ‌Siri‌'s AI capabilities, and has reportedly held discussions with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. A final decision hasn't been made as of yet, but Apple's wavering has caused tension within its LLM team. Additional AI team members are said to be actively interviewing for jobs at other companies.