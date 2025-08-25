Apple Offers 54% Off Apple TV+ for Two Months to Stop Cancellations

Apple is aiming to keep Apple TV+ subscribers from canceling, offering a discounted subscription when customers threaten to stop paying.



If you cancel your ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, you may see a pop-up that drops the price of ‌Apple TV‌+ to $5.99 for the next two months, before the $12.99 per month cost resumes. Apple appears to have started offering the discount in the last few days.

Apple recently increased the price of ‌Apple TV‌+ to $12.99 per month in the United States, so the offer for a temporarily discounted subscription may be aimed at those who are canceling their subscriptions due to the price hike.

Apple is still charging $99 for an annual subscription, so there is an option to get a lower price when subscribing for a full year. Apple also has not changed the price of its Apple One bundles.

Customers who want to get the $5.99 deal without continuing to pay $12.99 should make sure to cancel after the second $5.99 monthly charge. Opting in to the discounted offer today would mean the $12.99 price would resume in November.