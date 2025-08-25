Apple Offers 54% Off Apple TV+ for Two Months to Stop Cancellations

by

Apple is aiming to keep Apple TV+ subscribers from canceling, offering a discounted subscription when customers threaten to stop paying.

Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue
If you cancel your ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, you may see a pop-up that drops the price of ‌Apple TV‌+ to $5.99 for the next two months, before the $12.99 per month cost resumes. Apple appears to have started offering the discount in the last few days.

Apple recently increased the price of ‌Apple TV‌+ to $12.99 per month in the United States, so the offer for a temporarily discounted subscription may be aimed at those who are canceling their subscriptions due to the price hike.

Apple is still charging $99 for an annual subscription, so there is an option to get a lower price when subscribing for a full year. Apple also has not changed the price of its Apple One bundles.

Customers who want to get the $5.99 deal without continuing to pay $12.99 should make sure to cancel after the second $5.99 monthly charge. Opting in to the discounted offer today would mean the $12.99 price would resume in November.

Top Rated Comments

bmolands Avatar
bmolands
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
"We hope that you can stay subscribed on the lesser price for two months and then forget about it when the price goes back up."
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iObama Avatar
iObama
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
When companies do this, it ensures that I cancel right then and there lol. I'm sure I'm in the minority, though, as lots of companies do this.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ralfi Avatar
Ralfi
1 hour ago at 01:12 pm
Poor Cook. Hopefully more people hit them where it hurts.

Their greed is off the charts.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 01:13 pm
Not sure that’s a good deal, since cancellation gives you 100% off perpetually.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 01:10 pm
yea, sure increase prices and then offer a discount ...
in all fairness, a lot of places use the same tactic ...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
1 hour ago at 01:11 pm
No thanks. See ya! :)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments