Apple TV+ Price Increase Announced

The monthly price of Apple TV+ is increasing to $12.99 per month in the U.S., according to 9to5Mac's Benjamin Mayo.



Apple TV+ cost just $4.99 per month in the U.S. when it launched in 2019, but the price has now increased three times. The price went up to $6.99 per month in 2022, and then to $9.99 per month in 2023, and now the service costs $12.99 per month. The latest price increase applies to select other countries too.

An annual subscription to Apple TV+ will continue to cost $99 in the U.S., and Apple One bundle prices are not changing, the report said.

The new price is effective immediately for new Apple TV+ subscribers, but various free trial options remain available. For existing subscribers, the price increase will take effect 30 days after their next renewal date, the report said.

In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple attempted to justify the price increase by noting that it has continued to expand its library of original content, and it touted the value of its Apple One plans with multiple Apple services.