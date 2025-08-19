iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Could Signal Future Bezel-Free iPhone

by

Apple's divisive new Liquid Glass design language in iOS 26 could be hinting at a major hardware redesign coming to future iPhones, reckons veteran app developer Craig Hockenberry of The Iconfactory.

All Screen iPhone 2027 Feature 1
In a blog post published this week titled "Liquid Glass. Why?", Hockenberry argues that unlike the transition from iOS 6 to iOS 7, which addressed a genuine need for simplified interfaces, no one outside Apple was clamoring for "more fluid glass in our designs."

Recalling Apple's unveiling of Liquid Glass during WWDC, the developer reflects:

Of particular note during the introduction is how much time they spend showing off glass blocks and talking about the physical effect itself. While not addressing the most important question: "why do we need this?"

And I'm pretty sure the answer is "we don't." The answer is "Apple does."

Notably, Hockenberry suspects Liquid Glass is preparing developers for major upcoming hardware changes further down the line. While updating his apps for iOS 26, he says he noticed a clear pattern in Apple's design requirements: "You never want a control or container that touches the edge of the screen."

The requirement reminds Hockenberry of iOS 11's safe area insets, which seemed pointless at the time – until 2017's iPhone X later introduced the notch and a home indicator in lieu of a Home button. Hockenberry believes the similar requirement in Liquid Glass is Apple laying groundwork for devices with "wraparound" screens, "where the screen disappears seamlessly into the physical edge" using flexible OLED technology.

It's a plausible theory, given recent reports about Apple's plans for the iPhone's milestone anniversary in 2027. Korean publication ETNews has claimed Apple is developing "four-edge bending" displays that would wrap around all sides of the device, creating a truly bezel-free design.

Bloomberg and The Information have corroborated similar rumors, describing Apple's 20th anniversary device as a "mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts." If Hockenberry is correct, iOS 26's edge-conscious design rules could well be preparing for Apple's most ambitious iPhone redesign yet. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Tag: 20th-Anniversary iPhone

Popular Stories

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Saturday August 16, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report this week, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform will blend...
Read Full Article118 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Max's Internal Design With Metal Battery Allegedly Leaks

Friday August 15, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Alleged images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's internal design have surfaced, offering a potential look inside the device before it is announced by Apple next month. The images were shared by the account "yeux1122" this week, in a blog post on the Korean platform Naver. The account aggregates Apple rumors and leaks, so it is likely not the original source of the images, and it is unclear if they...
Read Full Article71 comments
apple beta 26 lineup

Mark Gurman Responds to Last Week's Apple Device Leaks

Sunday August 17, 2025 7:03 am PDT by
Last week, Apple released and then pulled a software tool that accidentally contained identifiers for many unreleased devices and chips, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. His findings included new models of the Studio Display, Apple TV, Apple Watches, Apple Vision Pro, iPad mini, HomePod mini, and more. Here is what was uncovered in the file, according to MacRumors contributor ...
Read Full Article112 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Reportedly Set to Receive 'Significant Redesign' Next Year

Friday August 15, 2025 1:31 pm PDT by
At least one new Apple Watch model launching next year will feature a "significant redesign," according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. In a paywalled report this week, citing supply chain insiders, DigiTimes claimed that a high-end 2026 Apple Watch model will feature "exterior design" changes, including but not limited to "eight sensors arranged in a ring pattern visible...
Read Full Article93 comments
Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Wednesday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article96 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Here's Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 7

Monday August 18, 2025 11:59 am PDT by
The seventh developer beta of iOS 26 is now available. While we are now in the later stages of the iOS 26 beta cycle, there are still some changes. Below, we outline everything new that we have found in iOS 26 beta 7 so far. Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature The seventh developer betas of iOS 26 and watchOS 26 include a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article52 comments

Top Rated Comments

wikiverse Avatar
wikiverse
1 hour ago at 04:00 am

That's kinda awful TBH.

Either it becomes ridiculous because it has a case or its constantly slipping out of your hand and breaking.
Nah. This is TRUE innovation. The curved, out-ward facing corners on an iPhone have always been wasted real estate, covered by cases, that was just begging for more screen space.

Aside from the fact that Samsung already tried the Galaxy Edge, and then stopped because it was pretty useless and mostly annoying, the all- glass design is just bad design.

And 'liquid glass' design is also just bad design.

I feel like a broken record at this point, but objects are designed to be seen OR seen through. Never both. It's why we use whiteboards with coloured markers and don't write on windows with white markers.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marty80 Avatar
Marty80
1 hour ago at 03:56 am
Oh man I am still counting down the days to the launch iPhone 17 pro max to replace my 12 pro max. After the long wait, I’am now reading this article and just noticed the word of the day on my homescreen which is not making it easy for me.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
1 hour ago at 03:50 am
That's kinda awful TBH.

Either it becomes ridiculous because it has a case or its constantly slipping out of your hand and breaking.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
1 hour ago at 03:51 am
I had wondered if there was going to be a change in the iPhone design to help this make a bit of sense. Having said that, watching the rapid design changes in the betas tells me that it may not be as well thought out as this article states.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SexExpert Avatar
SexExpert
57 minutes ago at 04:04 am
I've read the article ten times and fail to see a connection where the iPhone being bezel free necessitates the Liquid Ass design overhaul. Not saying it won't happen, but I don't see how they're connected.

Can't wait for apps with UI elements right on the edge of the phone that are a massive pain in the ass to use.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dimon2242 Avatar
dimon2242
37 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Hello phantom taps
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments