iOS 26 Liquid Glass Design Could Signal Future Bezel-Free iPhone

Apple's divisive new Liquid Glass design language in iOS 26 could be hinting at a major hardware redesign coming to future iPhones, reckons veteran app developer Craig Hockenberry of The Iconfactory.



In a blog post published this week titled "Liquid Glass. Why?", Hockenberry argues that unlike the transition from iOS 6 to iOS 7, which addressed a genuine need for simplified interfaces, no one outside Apple was clamoring for "more fluid glass in our designs."

Recalling Apple's unveiling of Liquid Glass during WWDC, the developer reflects:



Of particular note during the introduction is how much time they spend showing off glass blocks and talking about the physical effect itself. While not addressing the most important question: "why do we need this?" And I'm pretty sure the answer is "we don't." The answer is "Apple does."

Notably, Hockenberry suspects Liquid Glass is preparing developers for major upcoming hardware changes further down the line. While updating his apps for iOS 26, he says he noticed a clear pattern in Apple's design requirements: "You never want a control or container that touches the edge of the screen."

The requirement reminds Hockenberry of iOS 11's safe area insets, which seemed pointless at the time – until 2017's iPhone X later introduced the notch and a home indicator in lieu of a Home button. Hockenberry believes the similar requirement in Liquid Glass is Apple laying groundwork for devices with "wraparound" screens, "where the screen disappears seamlessly into the physical edge" using flexible OLED technology.

It's a plausible theory, given recent reports about Apple's plans for the iPhone's milestone anniversary in 2027. Korean publication ETNews has claimed Apple is developing "four-edge bending" displays that would wrap around all sides of the device, creating a truly bezel-free design.

Bloomberg and The Information have corroborated similar rumors, describing Apple's 20th anniversary device as a "mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts." If Hockenberry is correct, iOS 26's edge-conscious design rules could well be preparing for Apple's most ambitious iPhone redesign yet. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.