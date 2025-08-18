Apple Again Rumored to Release iPhone 17 Cases With Lanyard Option
A hit-or-miss leaker known as "Majin Bu" has doubled down on the possibility of Apple releasing so-called "Liquid Silicone" cases for the iPhone 17 series.
The leaker today shared a brief video on X that shows a silicone case for what appears to be a standard iPhone 17 dummy model, based on the two rear cameras. Notably, the case has a pair of tiny holes in the bottom-left and bottom-right corners for attaching a lanyard, which would likely be sold separately by third-party brands. With a lanyard, you could keep your iPhone secured to your wrist while taking photos and more.
There is precedent for such a thing, as AirPods Pro 2 charging cases have a cutout for attaching a lanyard. Apple does not offer its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard, but it has offered various third-party options through its online store.
In addition, the fifth-generation iPod touch had a built-in mechanism for attaching a lanyard, without even needing a case.
If this case is actually designed by Apple, it also might rule out the rumor about iPhone 17 models gaining a second Camera Control.
If real, the name "Liquid Silicone" is seemingly based on iOS 26's new "Liquid Glass" design.
Just by watching the video alone, we have no way of knowing if the case is something coming from Apple, Beats, or another brand. It also remains to be seen if the "Liquid Silicone" name is legitimate. Fortunately, we will soon find out, as Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in less than a month from now.
