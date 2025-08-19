Apple Card Turns Six With Big Change Ahead
Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of the Apple Card becoming widely available in the U.S., following a more limited preview period.
Apple's credit card can be managed in the iPhone's Wallet app, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account.
The anniversary comes ahead of a big change planned for the Apple Card.
Specifically, The Wall Street Journal last month reported that Chase Bank parent company JPMorgan was in "advanced talks" with Apple about replacing Goldman Sachs as the Apple Card's financial partner. Goldman Sachs is in the process of winding down its consumer lending business, which has lost billions of dollars in recent years, and Apple is reportedly willing to let them out of their contract that is supposed to run until 2030.
If the Apple Card does eventually get a new financial partner, there could be updates to the card's features, policies, interest rates, and customer service processes, although exact changes if any remain to be seen. It is also worth noting that Chase Bank does not currently offer a high-yield savings account akin to Apple Card Savings.
Unfortunately, the Apple Card remains available in the U.S. only, and there is no indication that will change in the near future.
What do you think of the Apple Card after six years? Let us know in the comments section.
