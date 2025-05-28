Apple Card Savings Account's Interest Rate Lowered Again

by

The interest rate on Apple Card's savings account was today lowered from 3.75% to 3.65%—an all-time low.

apple card savings account feature 1
The drop follows the last interest rate cut in March, where it reduced from 3.9% to 3.75%. If you deposited $1,000 into the account, and maintained that balance for one year, you would earn $36.50 in interest based on the current annual percentage yield (APY).

Apple introduced its high-yield savings account in April 2023 in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Available in the Wallet app on the iPhone, the account features no fees, no minimum deposit, and no minimum balance requirements. To be eligible, users must have an ‌Apple Card‌, reside in the U.S., and be at least 18 years old.

The account enables ‌Apple Card‌ users to earn interest on both their Daily Cash rewards and any additional funds deposited via a linked bank account or Apple Cash. The balance cap was raised to $1 million, up from the previous limit of $250,000.

At launch, the APY was set at 4.15%, but it has varied in response to U.S. Federal Reserve rate changes. It reached a peak of 4.5% in early 2024, while the current rate sits at a record low of 3.65%.

To get started, open the Wallet app, select your ‌Apple Card‌, tap the three-dot icon, go to Daily Cash, and tap "Set Up" next to Savings.

While Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to exit its partnership with Apple early, it remains unclear whether this will impact current ‌Apple Card‌ users. Recent reports indicate that Barclays, Synchrony, and JPMorgan Chase are among the contenders to become the new financial partner.

Top Rated Comments

thettareddast Avatar
thettareddast
25 minutes ago at 06:02 am

Moved my money to Robinhood. Getting 4.5%.

This is getting ridiculous. Apple Savings was once an attractive alternative. Now it's basically less attractive than many other options.

Apple should be embarrassed that a much smaller company like Varo pays out 5% APR on their savings account. And yes, Varo is FDIC-insured. DM me for a referral link if you're interested. No, I don't work for them.
Where do people get the idea that things come for free?

Banks earn 4.33% lending to others at the Fed Fund Rate, why should they pay you 4.5% or 4.75% or 5% to get deposits for the lending? They need a positive spread to bother offer the service at all.

The rates you are quoting are encumbered with clauses:
-Varo requires that you establish direct deposit with them. And the 5% is a tiered rate only valid on a small initial chunk of cash, and 2.5% for anything beyond.
-Robinhood offers 4%, and only for people *paying them* for a Gold subscription.

Both of them draw money to get you to spend on their other services.

Your comparison for Apple Savings rate is another financial product with no fees and no withdrawal or term restrictions.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gsmornot Avatar
gsmornot
34 minutes ago at 05:53 am
I'm staying. The offered rate is 3.74% higher than the regular savings at BoA. The point of the account, for me, is quick cash on hand that earns more than standard savings. My money making accounts are in riskier investments but in return they pay at a higher rate when things are going well. This account is for parking money in a place thats easy to get to. I like the wallet integration and based on what I see in the market, it's not more than 1% behind the highest payout. I know thats money missed but again, for me, this is a cash holding spot earning more than the standard .01% a basic savings offers.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
1 hour ago at 05:26 am
This is getting ridiculous. Apple Savings was once an attractive alternative. Now it's basically less attractive than many other options.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments