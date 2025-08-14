iPhone 17 Pro Production Leak Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Chassis

An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production line leak today offers a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel.



Posted from the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the image below lines up with rumors that Apple has done away with the previous models' glass sandwich and titanium frame in favor of a more encapsulating aluminum chassis that has a rear cutout to house a glass section around the Apple logo for wireless charging. The arrows likely indicate the extremities of the glass plate.

The iPhone 17 Pro models adopt an oversized rectangular camera module that spans the width of the case. Reports suggest it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.

The iPhone 17 Pro models will be the first high-end iPhones with aluminum frames since Apple split the lineup into Pro and non-Pro tiers. In recent years, aluminum has been reserved for lower-end models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 16. High-end models used stainless steel until the iPhone 15 Pro, which switched to titanium – a change Apple touted as a major upgrade.



Aluminum is roughly 40% lighter than titanium at similar volumes, so we could see the iPhone 17 Pro models carrying less weight. Aluminum is also a far better thermal conductor than titanium, so heat generated by the A19 Pro chip and battery may dissipate faster. Apple is also rumored to be using a new internal design that incorporates a vapor chamber heatsink to improve thermal performance.

While titanium generally offers a denser, more premium feel with subtle reflectivity, Apple's use of aluminum should allow for richer color options. This year, Black, White, and Gray are said to be accompanied by new Dark Blue and Orange colors.

We'll know the official look soon – Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup next month, with September 9 rumored as a potential iPhone event date. If that timing is accurate, then the most likely date for Apple to announce the event is Tuesday, August 26, since the company typically provides two weeks' notice.