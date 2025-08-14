iPhone 17 Pro Production Leak Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Chassis

An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production line leak today offers a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel.
Posted from the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the image below lines up with rumors that Apple has done away with the previous models' glass sandwich and titanium frame in favor of a more encapsulating aluminum chassis that has a rear cutout to house a glass section around the Apple logo for wireless charging. The arrows likely indicate the extremities of the glass plate.
The iPhone 17 Pro models adopt an oversized rectangular camera module that spans the width of the case. Reports suggest it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design.
The iPhone 17 Pro models will be the first high-end iPhones with aluminum frames since Apple split the lineup into Pro and non-Pro tiers. In recent years, aluminum has been reserved for lower-end models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 16. High-end models used stainless steel until the iPhone 15 Pro, which switched to titanium – a change Apple touted as a major upgrade.
Aluminum is roughly 40% lighter than titanium at similar volumes, so we could see the iPhone 17 Pro models carrying less weight. Aluminum is also a far better thermal conductor than titanium, so heat generated by the A19 Pro chip and battery may dissipate faster. Apple is also rumored to be using a new internal design that incorporates a vapor chamber heatsink to improve thermal performance.
While titanium generally offers a denser, more premium feel with subtle reflectivity, Apple's use of aluminum should allow for richer color options. This year, Black, White, and Gray are said to be accompanied by new Dark Blue and Orange colors.
We'll know the official look soon – Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup next month, with September 9 rumored as a potential iPhone event date. If that timing is accurate, then the most likely date for Apple to announce the event is Tuesday, August 26, since the company typically provides two weeks' notice.
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner.
This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.