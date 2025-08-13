iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks.



Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at 128GB storage for $999, while the 256GB version costs $1,099. By contrast, the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max already begins at 256GB for $1,199. Both Pro models offer up to 1TB of storage.

Before the launch of the iPhone 15 series in 2023, there were rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would drop the 128GB tier and start at $1,199, up from $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rumor proved accurate, but only because Apple eliminated the lower storage option, effectively raising the entry price.

Apple may be preparing a similar shift for the iPhone 17 Pro. A new 256GB base model could be priced at $1,049, replacing the 128GB model at $999. Rather than a straightforward $50 price hike, this move could be perceived by customers as better value, offering more storage for only a modest increase – and simplifying the lineup in the process.

In July, Jefferies reported that Apple plans to raise prices across the iPhone 17 lineup by $50, citing higher component costs and tariffs related to China. Instant Digital echoed this expectation in a previous post. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

Instant Digital has shared accurate Apple information before, including the Yellow iPhone 14 launch, iPhone 15's frosted glass back, spatial video on iPhone 15 Pro, M4 iPad Pro's nano-texture display, and iPhone 16 Pro battery specs. Their claims are therefore worth taking seriously.

We'll know for sure soon enough. Apple is rumored to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, with a potential launch date of September 19.