Will the iPhone 17 Pro Really Break Apple's 8-Year Pricing Streak?

by

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro might be more expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro, according to some leakers and analysts. Will it, though?

iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2
If that sounds like a familiar rumor to you, that is because it is:

A previously-accurate leaker on the Chinese platform Weibo claimed the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model with a 6.3-inch display will start at $1,049 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage.

Apple has offered at least one Pro model or equivalent tier of the iPhone at a starting price of $999 in the U.S. since the iPhone X was released in 2017, so the iPhone 17 Pro would break an eight-year streak held by the company.

The starting prices of each model in the U.S.:

  • iPhone X: $999
  • iPhone XS: $999
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 12 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 13 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 14 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 15 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 16 Pro: $999
  • iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049?

If the iPhone 17 Pro lacks a 128GB storage tier, some might argue that this is not a price increase anyway. In fact, $1,049 would be a price decrease for the 256GB configuration. On the other hand, customers who do not want to pay more than $999 for the Pro model would lose that option. This was a hotly-debated topic when Apple dropped the 128GB tier for the Pro Max model with the iPhone 15 Pro Max a few years ago.

In any case, Apple has proven the price increase rumors wrong year after year, so it deserves the benefit of the doubt. But, nothing lasts forever. If the $999 streak finally does come to an end, you can probably blame it on a combination of tariffs and higher inflation in recent years, although Apple is unlikely to mention that.

At this point, though, it is a see-it-to-believe-it situation.

We'll find out next month.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article185 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article274 comments
watchos 26

Apple Watch Series 11 Launching Next Month With These New Features

Friday August 8, 2025 3:09 pm PDT by
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming. Faster Chip Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Read Full Article88 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article61 comments
Apple Touchwood Centre Genius Bar

Two Apple Stores Permanently Closing Tomorrow

Friday August 8, 2025 6:22 am PDT by
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China. The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Read Full Article19 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
6 minutes ago at 09:25 am

There is a world outside the United States you know macrumors. In Belgium and other European countries the iPhone X-XS-11Pro-12Pro-13pro al sold for the same 1159€ launch price, the 14 Pro launched for over 1300€ (partly due to inflation in 2022, price dropped later in the cycle), the 15 Pro and 16 Pro both started from 1229€. So what 8 year streak?
And Apple is a US company and prices outside the US are always calculated with currency exchange rate fluctuations, European companies that export worldwide do the same thing, as do companies in other countries.
So your argument doesn’t really mean anything.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ItsGavinC Avatar
ItsGavinC
26 minutes ago at 09:04 am
Yep, it's a $50 price decrease (although the consumer is left without a choice for a lower amount of storage than the base 256GB). But if they can pull it off and really offer it for only $50 more for 256GB then it really is a miracle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments