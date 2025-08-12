6 Things to Expect From the HomePod Mini 2

by

Apple launched the HomePod mini almost five years ago and with a successor now on the horizon, here are six things to expect from a second-generation model.

HomePod Mini Midnight 1

Smart Home Focus

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that, just like the next-generation Apple TV, the new ‌HomePod mini‌ "will be built with Apple's new smart home ecosystem in mind."

It is unclear if the next ‌HomePod mini‌ will have Siri improvements. Unlike Apple's long-rumored smart home hub product, the new ‌HomePod mini‌ is not expected to get Apple Intelligence support.

New Chip

The second-generation ‌HomePod mini‌ is highly likely to contain a more up-to-date chip for more advanced computational audio and improved responsiveness. The current ‌HomePod mini‌ is equipped with the Apple Watch Series 5's S5 chip from 2019.

s9 chip apple watch
Apple is likely to opt for the S9 chip, which was a considerable leap forward in terms of performance, or one of its derivatives such as the S10, which is a more compact iteration of the S9. The as-yet unreleased S11 chip for the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also an option.

The S5 chip in the ‌HomePod mini‌ is derived from Apple's A12 Bionic architecture but runs at lower clock speeds and is tuned for always-on, low-power operation, making it well-suited for tasks like ‌Siri‌ processing and real-time audio tuning. In contrast, the S9 and S10 chips are based on the A13 chip, offering higher CPU and GPU performance, a more advanced Neural Engine, and greater efficiency per watt.

Custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chip

The new ‌HomePod mini‌ will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Gurman.

Apple Wi Fi Chip Feature Triad
The chip will apparently support Wi-Fi 6E, which is much faster and has lower latency compared to the current ‌HomePod mini‌'s Wi-Fi 4 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 to the 6 GHz band, enabling faster wireless speeds and reduced signal interference with a compatible router.

Second-Generation Ultra Wideband Chip

Apple could bring its second-generation Ultra Wideband chip to the ‌HomePod mini‌ for a more reliable and lower-latency Handoff experience. The chip debuted in 2023's iPhone 15 lineup.

If present, the chip should allow far more precise spatial awareness than the current model, allowing it to detect the exact position and orientation of nearby devices within a few centimeters. It could also enable novel new features such as auto-adjustment of two stereo paired HomePod minis when one is moved.

Improved Sound Quality

The current ‌HomePod mini‌ uses a single full-range driver powered by a neodymium magnet, paired with two passive radiators. The driver is positioned to fire sound downward into an acoustic waveguide that directs audio 360 degrees.

f1602608757
The waveguide and custom suspension system reduce distortion, while a three-microphone array listens for ‌Siri‌ commands, and a fourth inward-facing mic helps cancel out sound from the speaker so voice pickup remains clear even at high volumes.

Apple could improve the ‌HomePod mini‌'s audio hardware by adding a second active driver for stereo separation, upgrading the full-range driver to a higher-excursion design for better low-end and clarity, and using larger or additional passive radiators. It could also refine the waveguide to improve sound quality or incorporate higher-quality materials to enhance accuracy.

New Color Options

New color options are also highly likely, but specific finishes are not yet known. The current ‌HomePod mini‌ comes in Blue, Yellow, Midnight, Orange, and White.

homepod mini color bars

Release Date

In January, Gurman reported that Apple was aiming to release a new ‌HomePod mini‌ "toward the end of the year." If that timeframe remains accurate, the second-generation ‌HomePod mini‌ could arrive anywhere from September to December 2025.

Top Rated Comments

nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
37 minutes ago at 09:38 am
I still have the OG home pod, still sounds great.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
36 minutes ago at 09:40 am

Hard to believe that they’ve been around five years already. I wish they weren’t permanently attached to that power cable.
I have seven HomePods. Not once have I cared or thought about the power cable being attached.

Ditto with my table and floor lamps, clock radio, TV, toaster, coffee maker, etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thiscatisfat Avatar
thiscatisfat
32 minutes ago at 09:44 am
And of course, built for Apple Intelligence…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
44 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Hard to believe that they’ve been around five years already. I wish they weren’t permanently attached to that power cable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
42 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Even lesser microphones, speakers and older wifi gen and leftover batches of A-chips. Price increase 15%.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
24 minutes ago at 09:52 am
Only thing I have wished for is generic bluetooth pairing, or even an aux port. There is no way for non-Apple devices to connect.

I'm on iPhone. Wife uses Pixel.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments