Will Apple Release a Larger iMac Again? Here's What Rumors Say

It has been more than three years since Apple discontinued the 27-inch iMac, as part of its move away from Intel processors. Since then, the 24-inch iMac has been Apple's only all-in-one desktop computer, with no larger model available.



Will a larger iMac ever make a comeback? Below, we recap the latest rumors.

In November 2023, Apple announced that it had no plans to release a new version of the 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip at that time. Instead, Apple recommended pairing its standalone Studio Display with a Mac Studio or Mac mini. But an even larger iMac could materialize one day, if rumors from the past are still accurate.

In late 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo both said Apple was developing a 32-inch iMac, which Kuo said would launch in 2025. Kuo said the larger iMac's screen would feature mini-LED backlighting, allowing for increased brightness and a higher contrast ratio compared to the current LCD model.

Unfortunately, it has been many months since we received any sort of update about Apple potentially releasing another larger iMac. In February, Gurman briefly mentioned that "Apple also will probably eventually get around to offering a larger-screen iMac," but he has not commented on the topic since as far as we have seen.

All in all, the latest update on a larger iMac is essentially that there is no update, unfortunately. Apple is expected to update the 24-inch iMac with an M5 chip by early next year, though, and that would be the next timely opportunity for the company to release the rumored 32-inch iMac, if such a computer is ever coming.

In the meantime, Apple continues to sell two standalone monitors, including the 27-inch Studio Display from 2022 and the 32-inch Pro Display XDR from 2019.