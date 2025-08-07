Report: MacBook Pro With OLED Display to Launch Late Next Year

Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays in late 2026, according to a new report out of Korea discussing the supply of OLED panels.

Dealsite.co.kr reports that Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of OLED panels for the new MacBook Pro models, thanks to its heavy investment in Gen 8.6 OLED production lines.

Gen 8.6 lines use larger glass substrates conducive with laptop and monitor panels, and combine oxide TFT technology for low power consumption and scalability, while reducing manufacturing costs. The investment means Samsung is expected to comfortably meet Apple's demand next year for OLED MacBook panels.

Several previous rumors have indicated that Apple is developing MacBook Pro models with OLED displays. Last month, Omdia doubled down on its 2026 timeframe for the first MacBook models with OLED displays. That report did not mention the "Pro" moniker, but it is widely expected that OLED displays will debut in Apple's higher-end MacBook Pro models before coming to MacBook Air models.

When the MacBook Pro moves from mini-LED to OLED display technology, it will gain several advantages – brighter screens, deeper blacks with higher contrast, improved power efficiency that can extend battery life, and other enhancements.

The switch to OLED is expected to accompany the MacBook Pro's first major redesign since 2021. Apple is reportedly focusing on delivering the thinnest possible device without compromising on battery life or major new features.

It has also been reported that the OLED MacBook Pro could feature a pill-shaped or hole-punch cutout in the display instead of a notch. This rumor is from December 2024, so it is unclear if it remains accurate, or if the change remains on Apple's roadmap.

Last month, some uncertainty emerged around whether the first OLED MacBook Pro would launch in 2026, after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported – without offering a reason – that Apple doesn't plan to update any Macs with M5 chips in 2025. However, Gurman noted that the timeline is still subject to change.

The current M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max ‌MacBook Pro‌ models were announced in October 2024 and released in November 2024, so pushing the M5 models back to 2026 would see Apple skipping a yearly refresh.

If Apple planned to launch the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models in 2026, that could see the OLED model pushed to 2027. Alternatively, Apple could debut the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ in early 2026 and the OLED version with M6 chips in late 2026, but that would be unusual. Gurman has so far kept quiet on whether the redesigned OLED MacBook Pro timeline has shifted as well, but hopefully there's an update coming from him soon that will corroborate this latest report.

