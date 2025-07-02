MacBook Pro With OLED Display Expected Next Year — Without a Notch?

The first MacBook Pro models with OLED displays are still expected to launch next year.



Omdia analyst Linda Lin reiterated the 2026 timeframe for the first MacBook models with OLED displays in a recent research note. While she did not mention the MacBook Pro specifically, it is widely expected that OLED displays will debut in the higher-end MacBook Pro models before the lower-end MacBook Air models.

When the MacBook Pro switches from mini-LED to OLED display technology, benefits will include increased brightness, higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more.

Overall, the MacBook Pro is expected to receive its first major redesign since 2021 next year, with rumored changes including an OLED display and a thinner design. Apple will also be on to the M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chips by then.

In December 2024, Omdia intriguingly claimed that next year's MacBook Pro models will have a hole-punch camera at the top of the screen, instead of a notch. It is unclear if this rumor was accurate, or if that change remains on Apple's roadmap.

If you are considering purchasing a new MacBook Pro, it might be best to hold off until next year if you are able to wait. Apple will likely update the MacBook Pro line with the M5 series of chips later this year, but not much is expected beyond that spec bump. The more significant changes mentioned above should arrive by October 2026.