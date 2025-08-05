Apple Support App to Offer New ChatGPT-Like Feature

MacRumors last month revealed an upcoming Support Assistant feature in the Apple Support app, and now there is further evidence of it.



Apple recently updated its website with Terms of Use for the Support Assistant, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The page confirms that the feature will be a ChatGPT-like chat tool powered by generative AI, with customers able to receive generated answers to their questions about various Apple products and services.

You can already chat with a human in the Apple Support app, whereas this tool will be a bot.

"Support Assistant uses generative models," says Apple's Terms of Use. "You understand and agree that generative models may occasionally generate incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs."

Apple says the tool is for technical support only.

Apple last updated its Support app on July 15, which is the same date listed in the Terms of Use. To the best of our knowledge, however, the Support Assistant has yet to launch. There is precedent for Apple updating its Legal page about a feature before it launches, but leave a comment if you find the Support Assistant.

The feature will likely be available in the U.S. only, at least initially, as the Terms of Use have not been published in any other countries.