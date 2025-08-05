Apple Support App to Offer New ChatGPT-Like Feature

by

MacRumors last month revealed an upcoming Support Assistant feature in the Apple Support app, and now there is further evidence of it.

Apple Support App General Feature
Apple recently updated its website with Terms of Use for the Support Assistant, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The page confirms that the feature will be a ChatGPT-like chat tool powered by generative AI, with customers able to receive generated answers to their questions about various Apple products and services.

You can already chat with a human in the Apple Support app, whereas this tool will be a bot.

"Support Assistant uses generative models," says Apple's Terms of Use. "You understand and agree that generative models may occasionally generate incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs."

Apple says the tool is for technical support only.

Apple last updated its Support app on July 15, which is the same date listed in the Terms of Use. To the best of our knowledge, however, the Support Assistant has yet to launch. There is precedent for Apple updating its Legal page about a feature before it launches, but leave a comment if you find the Support Assistant.

The feature will likely be available in the U.S. only, at least initially, as the Terms of Use have not been published in any other countries.

Top Rated Comments

iMean Avatar
iMean
41 minutes ago at 07:19 am
It can't be worse than https://communities.apple.com/.
Every answer an that site is basically:

- Update your system
- Reset SMC
- Reinstall everything, we don't care if you lose your data

?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
46 minutes ago at 07:14 am

"You understand and agree that generative models may occasionally generate incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs."

How reassuring.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
48 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Any major LLM in the world can already answer questions about Apple products. Unless this can access your account to answer specific issues about it, the LLM that you already use is probably more convenient.

But I guess it's a start for them? First step toward bigger things?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
26 minutes ago at 07:35 am

It can't be worse than https://communities.apple.com/.
Every answer an that site is basically:

- Update your system
- Reset SMC
- Reinstall everything, we don't care if you lose your data

?
Sounds like Microsoft support community site, every fault seems to get the same copy pasted “answer” filled with useless advice from a user with more awards under their username than a North Korean General has medals.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
typecase Avatar
typecase
53 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Not sure if this is a good thing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
49 minutes ago at 07:11 am
I certainly hope that this does not lead to job losses in the long run. Perhaps Apple will carefully assess the situation before making any decisions regarding their workforce.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments