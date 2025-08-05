Apple Support App to Offer New ChatGPT-Like Feature
MacRumors last month revealed an upcoming Support Assistant feature in the Apple Support app, and now there is further evidence of it.
Apple recently updated its website with Terms of Use for the Support Assistant, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The page confirms that the feature will be a ChatGPT-like chat tool powered by generative AI, with customers able to receive generated answers to their questions about various Apple products and services.
You can already chat with a human in the Apple Support app, whereas this tool will be a bot.
"Support Assistant uses generative models," says Apple's Terms of Use. "You understand and agree that generative models may occasionally generate incorrect, misleading, incomplete, offensive, or harmful outputs."
Apple says the tool is for technical support only.
Apple last updated its Support app on July 15, which is the same date listed in the Terms of Use. To the best of our knowledge, however, the Support Assistant has yet to launch. There is precedent for Apple updating its Legal page about a feature before it launches, but leave a comment if you find the Support Assistant.
The feature will likely be available in the U.S. only, at least initially, as the Terms of Use have not been published in any other countries.
Popular Stories
iOS 26 introduces an Adaptive Power Mode on the iPhone, alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple says that Adaptive Power Mode can make "small performance adjustments" when necessary to extend an iPhone's battery life, including slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer."
The full description of Adaptive Power Mode, from the iOS 26...
Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors.
Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…A larger 6.9-inch display (vs. 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 17 Pro)
Even longer battery life (an approximately 5% thicker design may allow for a 5,000 mAh or higher battery capacity)
A smaller Dynamic...
Update — August 2: Majin Bu now says that this battery is actually for the iPhone 17 Pro, instead of the iPhone 17 Air as they originally claimed. There will apparently be two variants, for models with and without a physical SIM card tray.
"Due to a miscommunication with my source, the information I reported yesterday is incorrect," said Majin Bu.
Original story follows.
A leaker...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we focus on the latest rumors about the two standard iPhone models expected to arrive this fall: the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos
The iPhone 17 is expected to feature the A19 chip and a larger, 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and ProMotion. Color options are likely to include...
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality.
With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...
But it's been coming soon for...
Apple CEO Tim Cook remains bullish on the Vision Pro, despite reports of low sales since the mixed-reality headset launched nearly 18 months ago.
"I was thrilled with the release from the team on visionOS 26," said Cook, on Apple's earnings call on Thursday. "It includes many things in it, like Spatial Widgets to enable users to customize their digital space. The Personas took a huge...