Google Makes Fun of Apple Intelligence Siri Delay in Ad Promoting Pixel 10

by

Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ functionality.


With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.

If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...

But it's been coming soon for a full year...

You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.

At WWDC 2024, Apple showed off personalized ‌Siri‌ features powered by ‌Apple Intelligence‌. When the iPhone 16 models launched, Apple used those ‌Siri‌ features to promote the new smartphones, and listed the ‌Siri‌ functionality as coming soon.

Apple was not able to deliver personalized ‌Siri‌ functionality as planned, and earlier this year said that it would be delayed until 2026. Apple is now on track to release ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ in spring 2026, a year after it was supposed to launch. The delay has led to upset customers and even class action lawsuits for false advertising.

Google plans to unveil its new Pixel 10 smartphones later this month.

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
10 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Well, they aren’t wrong. Apple Intelligence has been a flat out embarrassment thus far.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
10 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Atleast Apple Intelligence doesn’t encourage people to eat rocks and glue on pizza
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
8 minutes ago at 10:08 am
True story. Apple really dropped the ball on their new Siri and has to catch up real quick.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sully54 Avatar
sully54
10 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Low hanging fruit is the best kind of fruit
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
All 18 Pixel customers (that didn't wait to buy last years model once Google clearanced the unsold inventory at 1/3rd the price) will be delighted.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
5 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Google, the behemoth company, just doesn't understand how tiny startups like Apple work. Apple is constantly pushing the bleeding edge, skating to where the puck will be, not where the puck is. So, while Google is working on THIS version of AI, Apple is leading the way on the NEXT version of AI. In doing so, Apple seeks not to be the first, but to be the best. And, as Tim assured us last week, Apple is hard at work on the ALL NEW conversational Siri, a true game changer for the best-in-class iPhone assistant. Stay tuned!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
