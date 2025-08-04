Google Makes Fun of Apple Intelligence Siri Delay in Ad Promoting Pixel 10
Google today used Apple's Siri failure to lure customers to the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sharing an ad that calls out the delayed Apple Intelligence Siri functionality.
With the spot, Google is shaming Apple for the misstep, suggesting Apple users should purchase a Pixel 10 smartphone instead.
If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon...
But it's been coming soon for a full year...
You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.
At WWDC 2024, Apple showed off personalized Siri features powered by Apple Intelligence. When the iPhone 16 models launched, Apple used those Siri features to promote the new smartphones, and listed the Siri functionality as coming soon.
Apple was not able to deliver personalized Siri functionality as planned, and earlier this year said that it would be delayed until 2026. Apple is now on track to release Apple Intelligence Siri in spring 2026, a year after it was supposed to launch. The delay has led to upset customers and even class action lawsuits for false advertising.
Google plans to unveil its new Pixel 10 smartphones later this month.
