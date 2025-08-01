Verizon Ending Free Apple Arcade Access and Loyalty Discounts

Verizon customers with select legacy plans have had free access to Apple Arcade, but Verizon is ending support for the benefit starting in September.



Customers are receiving emails letting them know that the ‌Apple Arcade‌ and Google Play Pass freebies included with some plans will be discontinued by September 22, 2025.

Verizon used to bundle its 5G plans with free access to Apple Music, ‌Apple Arcade‌, Disney+ and Hulu, and more, and customers on these prior-generation plans have continued to be able to use the included perks.

In 2023, Verizon changed its plan options, unbundling cellular service from the perks that it had used to lure subscribers in the past. Verizon now offers three base plans starting at $75 per month, and customers can pay an additional fee to get access to subscription services that used to be included.

Apple One with ‌Apple Music‌, Apple TV+, and ‌Apple Arcade‌ is $15 per month through Verizon, for example, and ‌Apple Music‌ is $10 per month. Through Apple directly, the base ‌Apple One‌ plan is $19.95 per month.

In the email announcing the change, Verizon encourages subscribers to choose a myPlan option instead of one of the legacy plans.



We are writing to let you know that a discount on your account will soon end. This discount will be removed no sooner than September 1, 2025. It is important to us to be upfront and transparent when changes are made to your account. We want to ensure you get the best value and experience from Verizon and encourage you to check out our myPlan options for the plan that works best for you.

Verizon's new plans with add-ons are more expensive than the bundled plans that it offered in the past.

Verizon is also removing loyalty line discounts from customers starting in September. The company says that to "continue improving" its mobile network and services, legacy discounts are being removed from accounts. Line level loyalty, the $10 Verizon loyalty discount, $10 and $15 loyalty account credits, and discounts on select unlimited offers are being discontinued.