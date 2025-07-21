Apple Online Store Now Live in Saudi Arabia

by

Apple customers in Saudi Arabia are now able to purchase iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices directly from the new Apple Store Online in the country.

apple store online saudi arabia
The online store launched today, seven months after Apple announced that a direct online purchasing option for Saudi Arabia was in the works. Prior to now, Apple users in Saudi Arabia could only shop from Apple Authorized Resellers.

In addition to bringing online purchasing to Saudi Arabia, Apple is planning to open several retail store locations starting in 2026. One of the retail locations will be a flagship store at Diriyah, NESCO World Heritage site located just on the outskirts of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Saudi Arabia in December 2024, when the expansion was first announced. Cook said at the time that Apple was excited to be expanding to Saudi Arabia.

