Apple Shares New Customizable Wallpaper With Mix-and-Match Options

To celebrate the launch of its online store in Saudi Arabia this week, Apple rolled out a new page that lets you customize your own wallpaper.



All of the wallpapers have an Apple logo with a design that resembles calligraphy. There are five preset color combinations to choose from, or you can mix and match your own background and logo colors, and then download the wallpaper to your device.

The wallpapers are available across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, so simply visit the page from the device that you want the wallpaper for to get the correct size.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!