Filming for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Underway
Filming for the fourth season of popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has started in Kansas City, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced today.
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis confirmed that a fourth season was being written back in March. He suggested there would be new characters and a new storyline, with the show taking place in the United States. Titular character Ted Lasso will be coaching a women's soccer team, a departure from the UK men's team featured in the initial three seasons.
Apple released the third season
of the show in March 2023, so there has already been a two-year pause between season three and season four. There is no word yet on when filming will finish, or when season four will launch.
Ted Lasso is one of Apple's most popular TV shows, and the first three seasons have won several awards. In the series, Sudeikis plays a college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, even though he has little experience with soccer.
Season three wrapped up with Ted Lasso returning home, in what seemed to be a series finale. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham recently told Variety that reviving the show for season four was akin to exhuming the corpse of a beloved dog that had been buried. She said she wanted to know what happened to her character, so she's "thrilled that it’s been exhumed."
Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Juno Temple are all in the image that Cook shared today. It's unclear if other cast members are set to return.
Popular Stories
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models.Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro ...
Earlier this year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared multiple videos showing off what he claimed to be re-created renderings of what was then presumed to be called iOS 19 and which was eventually unveiled by Apple as iOS 26 at WWDC in June.
In his first video back in January, Prosser showed off a Camera app redesign with a simpler set of buttons for moving between photo and video modes, and he...
We have just under two months to go until the debut of Apple's iPhone 17 models, and rumors have been ramping up in recent weeks. We went through everything we know so far, pulling out the most exciting rumors and highlighting some other changes that aren't going to be so great.
Top Tier
Ultra Thin iPhone 17 Air - The iPhone 17 Air is 2025's most exciting iPhone rumor, because it's the...
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to...
The battery capacity of Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will be below the 3,000 mAh mark, according to a recent post from Instant Digital, an account with more than 1.4 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Thanks to iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode, though, the account said that the iPhone 17 Air should achieve full-day battery life.
A previous rumor pegged the iPhone...
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today.
In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23.
Apple previously announced...
Along with the launch of new Apple Watch models, Apple is releasing watchOS 26 in just under a couple of months, and the software update is bringing several new features that should make all compatible Apple Watch models smarter and more helpful.
Provided you own a model that supports watchOS 26, here are 10 new things you'll be able to do with your Apple Watch when the software rolls...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are only two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Latest Rumors
These rumors surfaced in June and July:A redesigned Dynamic Island: It has been rumored that all iPhone 17 models will have a redesigned Dynamic Island interface — it might ...