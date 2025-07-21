Filming for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Underway

Filming for the fourth season of popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has started in Kansas City, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced today.



Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis confirmed that a fourth season was being written back in March. He suggested there would be new characters and a new storyline, with the show taking place in the United States. Titular character Ted Lasso will be coaching a women's soccer team, a departure from the UK men's team featured in the initial three seasons.

From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UDKgXqw68d — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 21, 2025

Apple released the third season of the show in March 2023, so there has already been a two-year pause between season three and season four. There is no word yet on when filming will finish, or when season four will launch.

Ted Lasso is one of Apple's most popular TV shows, and the first three seasons have won several awards. In the series, Sudeikis plays a college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, even though he has little experience with soccer.

Season three wrapped up with Ted Lasso returning home, in what seemed to be a series finale. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham recently told Variety that reviving the show for season four was akin to exhuming the corpse of a beloved dog that had been buried. She said she wanted to know what happened to her character, so she's "thrilled that it’s been exhumed."

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Juno Temple are all in the image that Cook shared today. It's unclear if other cast members are set to return.