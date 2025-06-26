New Apple Store Coming Soon on Long Island

Apple today announced that its store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York will be reopening "soon," following extensive renovations.



The store has been closed since November, with Apple operating out of a temporary location on the west side of the shopping mall until the renovations are completed. Apple has yet to share an exact date for the grand re-opening.

Roosevelt Field is the largest mall on Long Island. Apple first opened its store there in 2002, months after the original iPod launched. When the store reopens, it will feature a modern design with more wood, as Apple has moved away from stainless steel walls. Many of its newer stores also offer an Apple Pickup station for online orders.

Elsewhere in the U.S., Apple is working on a few other store projects. Apple The Galleria in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Apple Baybrook, outside of Houston, Texas, remain under renovation, and we are still waiting on a grand opening date for the all-new Apple Downtown Detroit store that the company teased back in February.